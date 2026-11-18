Sometimes the richest moments in sports aren't about winning. They are competing in the right spirit; they are about the kinship that all sportspeople share; they are an acknowledgement of the hard work that goes into becoming an athlete.

India won the U-19 Asia Cup beating Pakistan in the final

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We saw an example of that in Sunday's Maratona de Curitiba (capital of the state of Parana in southern Brazil). Just 400 metres from the finishing line, Kenyan woman runner Naum Jepchirchir collapsed.

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But in a moment that has since gone viral, Brazilian Marcos Braz stopped, lifted her up, gave her a pep talk and helped her to the finish line. He was joined by Robson Santana and they carried her till a few metres short of the tape. She crossed the line, in second place, to wide applause – not just for her but for her fellow marathoners too.

However, despite the cheers, the Kenyan was disqualified based on Article 6 of the World Athletics technical rule: a runner cannot receive physical support from another athlete to help them progress.

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{{^usCountry}} But no one really gave a damn about the disqualification. For this was the kind of moment that we have too little of in sport. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But no one really gave a damn about the disqualification. For this was the kind of moment that we have too little of in sport. {{/usCountry}}

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To see an example at the other end of the spectrum, one only has to go back to Oman, where the final of the Under-19 Asia Cup took place between India and Pakistan.

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While the end of the marathon was uplifting, the U-19 match despite it's thrilling finish won't quite be remembered in the same vein.

India won by one wicket but the kids, instead of revelling in the come-from-behind victory, got too engrossed in giving the Pakistan players a send-off that was boorish at all levels.

This, the players argued, was payback for how Pakistan had behaved after beating them in a league game. But it didn't make what they did right; it didn't make what Pakistan had done right either.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC), at the time of writing, hasn't deemed the incident worthy of a fine but there are standards of decency that a sport should maintain. This went way beyond that and by refusing to censure the athletes involved, the ACC and the International Cricket Council are essentially throwing the floor open and inviting everyone else to do the same.

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When did it not become enough to beat the opponent in the field of play and then shake hands later? Hard but fair.

Taking to X, former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar described Pakistan as a "soft and easy target".

"Indian cricket should now pick guys of their own size if they want to show 'aggression' on the field. Pak is now a soft & easy target. I suggest Aus, SA, NZ & Eng…" Manjrekar posted.

On social media, India's celebration came in for plenty of praise but that shouldn't make it right because being a sport is as important as winning. The sporting world is lionized as the “Piranha Club” these days but there is, as the Maratona de Curitiba showed, another way to do things.

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It also makes for a compelling and pleasant narrative.

In Portugal during the 1958 F1 season, Stirling Moss went out of his way to help Mike Hawthorn earn seven points and he would go on to win the 1958 title at Moss's expense. Moss would never become an F1 world champion. “The fact that he was my only rival didn’t come into my thinking. Absolutely not,” Moss would later say.

West Indies pacer Courtney Walsh's gesture against Pakistan in the 1987 World Cup is still remembered for all the right reasons despite his team losing the match.

Pakistan needed 14 runs to win off the last over. The first five balls saw Pakistan score 12 runs, leaving two to get off the last ball. Walsh ran in to bowl and pulled up without delivering. Saleem Jaffar at the non-striker's end was well out of his crease. Walsh could have run him out comfortably but chose not to do so and headed back to bowl the delivery again. The decision lost West Indies the match but won the hearts of everyone watching. Decades later, R Ashwin might have done something different but that wouldn't have been wrong either.

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Following the Paris Olympics javelin final in 2024 where Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem won gold and India's Neeraj Chopra took silver, the pair gave a public display of mutual respect and unity, reinforcing that athletic respect transcends geopolitical rivalries. He has been trolled since but it was the very definition of why sports can also be a bridge.

History hands out all kinds of lessons and it's up to you to pick the ones to follow. Perhaps the jingoistic celebrations are a sad reflection of changing priorities and pressures. The stuff that would have once been deemed totally ridiculous is now the new normal, and that definitely shouldn't be celebrated.