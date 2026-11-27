Aaron Rodgers went unclaimed on waivers Thursday, becoming a free agent a day after the Pittsburgh Steelers released the veteran quarterback, who has announced that this will be his final NFL season.

Aaron Rodgers went unclaimed on waivers. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect) more less

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NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported the development on Thursday. He tweeted on X, "Aaron Rodgers has cleared waivers and is a free agent."

Rogers becomes free agent

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With no team claiming him off waivers, Rodgers is now free to negotiate with any franchise. However, it remains uncertain whether any teams will pursue the quarterback, particularly in light of his conduct over the past week.

The 42-year-old quarterback was released by the Steelers after openly criticizing head coach Mike McCarthy and making several accusations over his discipline and conduct during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

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Rodgers detailed McCarthy's alleged conduct

Rodgers alleged that McCarthy had repeatedly dozed off during team meetings and failed to attend several scheduled sessions, including multiple gatherings the previous week.

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{{^usCountry}} “Last Wednesday we were in a quarterback meeting, Mike came in late, sat down, and within 10 minutes began snoring. Woke himself up, was rattling his papers, five minutes later, you hear the snoring again,” Rodgers said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Last Wednesday we were in a quarterback meeting, Mike came in late, sat down, and within 10 minutes began snoring. Woke himself up, was rattling his papers, five minutes later, you hear the snoring again,” Rodgers said. {{/usCountry}}

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“Less than five minutes after that, he walks out of the room like nothing happened. Thursday, he doesn’t come to the offensive meeting. Friday, he misses the walkthrough, doesn’t come to the first walkthrough, doesn’t come to the protection walkthrough on Thursday. Saturday, he misses the morning meeting," the Steelers quarterback explained.

The veteran quarterback further claimed that McCarthy had lost the confidence of several players in the locker room. He pointed to the coach's halftime speech on Sunday as the moment that ultimately pushed things over the edge, recalling that McCarthy closed his address with “1-2-3 Packers” instead of “1-2-3 Steelers.”

McCarthy and Rooney respond to accusations

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McCarthy addressed the media on Wednesday, just hours after Rodgers' appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. Without offering further details, the coach said the quarterback had issued an "ultimatum" that fell "outside of his job description" and maintained that the decision to bench Rodgers was his own.

Steelers president Art Rooney II publicly stood behind McCarthy in an interview with The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Thursday. Rooney also took aim at Rodgers, accusing him of "insubordination" and saying he had not been a "good teammate."

Rodgers' previous ties to McCarthy

Rodgers had agreed to a one-year, $22 million guaranteed deal with Pittsburgh last spring, returning for what was set to be his second season with the franchise.

He had previously indicated that McCarthy's appointment played a role in his decision to stay, following Mike Tomlin's departure after 19 years as head coach. Rodgers and McCarthy share a long history, having worked together for 13 seasons in Green Bay. Their partnership included a Super Bowl XLV victory over the Steelers, the team now led by Rooney.

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Although Rodgers was not considered among the frontrunners for the MVP award this season, he played a key role in helping Pittsburgh open the campaign with a 6-4 record. He threw for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions.