Running back D'Andre Swift missed most of the third quarter in the Chicago Bears Week 13 NFL game against the Detroit Lions Thursday. Coach Ben Johnson, instead, relied on Kyle Monangai to lead the Bears backfield as Swift remained on the sidelines. D'Andre Swift of the Chicago Bears runs against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter of the game at Lumen Field on November 02. (Getty Images via AFP) more

The 27-year-old then returned at the very end of the third quarter to break free for a 30-yard touchdown that ensured that the Bears went into the fourth quarter just two points behind.

Swift has been benched twice this season by Ben Johnson following fumbles. Missing most of the third quarter left fans concerned as it would have been the third time in 13 games that D'Andre Swift did not return. But he returned just in time to give the Bears a a crucial TD.

Ahead of the Thanksgiving Day matchup in Detroit, Johnson had said that Swift "just needs to hold on to the ball." "No, he just needs to hold on to the ball and we'll be fine," he said.

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