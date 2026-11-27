Black Friday sales promise big savings, but with flash deals, limited-time offers, competing platforms and seemingly irresistible discounts, it is easy to lose track of what is actually worth buying. Shopping smart is less about chasing the biggest markdown and more about knowing what you need, setting a budget and comparing prices before checking out. A wishlist, a set budget and a little research can go a long way during the sale season more

From planning your wishlist and prioritising purchases to using artificial intelligence (AI) to spot genuine deals, here’s how to make the most of the sale season without overspending.

Shop with a plan, not on impulse Mumbai-based personal shopper Jinal Bokadia shares tips to shop smarter this sale season.

Prepare your wishlist: Shoppers should fill their carts with everything they wish to buy beforehand and divide their budgets accordingly. If you haven’t planned ahead, you might end up not shopping at all or overspending.

Prioritise bigger-ticket purchases: Buying a ₹ 2,000 shirt for ₹ 1,000 isn’t necessarily as great a saving as buying a ₹ 10,000 item for ₹ 5,000 that you actually need. Everyday items can always be bought later at their regular prices and regular discounts.

2,000 shirt for 1,000 isn’t necessarily as great a saving as buying a 10,000 item for 5,000 that you actually need. Everyday items can always be bought later at their regular prices and regular discounts. Arrange purchases by priority: You can make a list of everything you want to buy, arranged in order of priority, along with the brands you’d like to shop from.

Pool purchases for extra discounts: You can also pool your purchases with friends or family to unlock additional discounts on minimum spends. Sales tend to get bigger towards the end, so keep an eye out.

Categories to watch out for: Bags, makeup, advent calendars (provided the products inside are actually useful to you) and footwear are among the categories worth shopping for. Let AI be your deal-hunter AI strategy consultant Raj Goodman Anand says AI tools can support more informed shopping decisions - from product price comparisons and specifications to public reviews and best bank offers.

Check if the discount is genuine: Use AI to compare a product’s current price with its selling price earlier in the year and check whether the offer is actually worth it.

Compare products based on your needs: Instead of getting lost in lengthy product specifications, ask AI to compare two products based on your intended use.

Look beyond five-star reviews: Ask AI to sift through publicly available customer reviews and identify recurring complaints, durability concerns and potential deal-breakers that might otherwise go unnoticed.

Give your shopping cart a reality check: Share your wishlist and budget with AI and ask it to prioritise purchases based on their actual usefulness. It can help identify what to buy now, what can wait and what to skip.

Use AI agents: AI agents like Grok and OpenAI’s Dots can go beyond answering questions and help carry out tasks. You can give an AI agent a wish list, ask it to monitor prices, and alert when a product reaches a target price ChatGPT Prompts you can try this Black Friday Here are six prompts shoppers can copy and use before checking out:

1. Is this discount genuine?

“I’m looking at [product name and model number] for ₹[price] on [website]. Is this genuinely a good price? What has it sold for in India this year? Search the web and compare its price history.”

2. Can you spot anything suspicious?

“Spot any tricks here, including fake countdown timers, an inflated original price, bundles I don’t need, hidden delivery charges or EMI costs.”

3. Which product should I buy?

“Compare [Product A] and [Product B] for someone who mainly uses it for [intended use]. Give me a simple table, highlight the important differences and recommend which one offers better value for my requirements.”

4. What do customers really think?

“Summarise the most common complaints about [product name] from the last six months. What breaks, what are the recurring problems, and who should avoid buying this product?”

5. Which bank offer gives me the best price?

“I have [list of bank cards and wallets]. For buying [product] on [Amazon/Flipkart/other platform], identify the applicable bank discounts, cashback and coupon offers. Explain which offers can be combined and calculate the final effective price.”