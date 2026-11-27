Hathras/Etah, Six people, including two children, were killed and three others sustained injuries in two separate road accidents in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras and Etah districts on Thursday, police said. UP: 6 killed in 2 road accidents in Hathras, Etah; father, 2 kids among victims more

In Hathras, three people, including a 16-year-old boy, were killed and three others injured when a light commercial vehicle collided head-on with an electric auto-rickshaw on the national highway near Samamai village under the jurisdiction of Sasni police station around 6 pm.

The auto-rickshaw was travelling from Aligarh towards Hathras, while the LCV was heading in the opposite direction, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Ashwini , Chandrapal and Omkar .

The injured, identified as Omkar's wife Vinita, their son Lakshya and a man named Adil, were taken to the community health centre in Sasni.

Vinita and Lakshya were later referred to Aligarh Medical College for better treatment, while Adil was shifted to the district Bagla Hospital, officials said.

District Magistrate Satya Prakash Patel said the death of the 16-year-old, whom he described as a promising cricketer, was a major loss.

Superintendent of Police Chiranjiv Nath Sinha said the LCV had been seized and its driver arrested.

In a separate incident in Etah, a man and his two young children were killed after the motorcycle they were travelling on was hit by a speeding pickup vehicle near Ulaiyapur village, police said.

The accident occurred in front of an old Shiva temple when Tejveer Shakya was taking his daughter Geeta and son Yuvraj on the motorcycle to get them medicines.

The pickup rammed into the motorcycle from behind, after which the driver lost control of the vehicle, hit a roadside tree and plunged into a ditch, police said.

Station House Officer K K Lodhi said Tejveer died on the spot, while his two children were critically injured. The three were taken to the Veerangana Avanti Bai Medical College in Etah, where doctors declared all of them dead.

The pickup driver was also seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at the medical college, police said.

The police seized the damaged vehicles and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. An investigation into the accident is underway.

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