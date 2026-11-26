The Detroit Lions will be missing defensive end D.J. Wonnum for their Thanksgiving Day showdown against the Chicago Bears, dealing another blow to a defense already struggling with injuries. D.J. Wonnum is inactive for the Bears game. (Getty Images via AFP) more

Wonnum had been listed as questionable because of a back issue after sitting out the first two practice sessions of the week. His limited participation in Wednesday's walkthrough offered some hope that he might be fit to play, but he ultimately failed to recover in time for Thursday's contest.

The defensive end was subsequently named among Detroit's inactive list ahead of kickoff.

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Wonnum emerges as Lions' defensive leader Wonnum's absence is a significant setback for Detroit, as the veteran defensive end leads the Lions with 7.0 sacks this season. Tyler Lacy, Ahmed Hassanein, Eric O'Neill and Anthony Lucas are among the players who need to step up and help fill the gap left by him in Thursday's matchup.

With All-Pro defensive end Aidan Hutchinson sidelined for the remainder of the season, Wonnum has emerged as an increasingly important part of Detroit's defensive setup during the second half of the campaign.

Although he has been on the field for just 56 percent of the team's defensive snaps, the 29-year-old is enjoying the most productive season of his career. His seven sacks and 22 quarterback pressures have made him one of the Lions' most valuable offseason acquisitions.