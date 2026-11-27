He later emerged from the tent but was unable to continue, with medical personnel carting him to the locker room. The tight end appeared visibly emotional as he was carted off the field, with a towel draped over his head.

Loveland initially headed to the medical tent after appearing to get caught in an awkward position during a play.

Colston Loveland was forced to leave the game in the first quarter. (Getty Images via AFP)

The Chicago Bears suffered a potential major setback on offense during their Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Detroit Lions, as tight end Colston Loveland was forced to leave the game with an apparent injury.

Although the play appeared to involve his ankle getting rolled up, he was seen holding his knee while being carted off to the locker room.

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Colston Loveland injury update The team later confirmed that Loveland would not return to the game due to a knee injury.

“#Bears TE Colston Loveland (Knee) has been ruled Out,” the Bears tweeted on X.

With Loveland sidelined, rookie Sam Roush is expected to take over as Chicago's top tight end. Veteran Cole Kmet is already out for the season after being placed on injured reserve in late October because of a knee injury.

Loveland injured on blocking play The 22-year-old tight end appeared to pick up the injury on the opening play of Chicago's second offensive possession.

As he attempted to block a Lions defender during D'Andre Swift's short run through the middle, his ankle was caught underneath Swift and Detroit defensive tackle Tyleik Williams.

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The Bears #84 had also committed a costly turnover earlier in the game, fumbling after hauling in a pass in the red zone and cutting short a Bears possession that had been progressing well.