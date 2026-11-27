The Himachal Pradesh University Teachers’ Welfare Association (HPUTWA) on Thursday met Himachal Pradesh governor Kavinder Gupta and raised concerns over the university’s autonomy, academic freedom, and institutional structure, seeking protection of its established governance framework in the wake of the Himachal Pradesh State Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2026. The legislation fundamentally alters the recruitment landscape for state universities. (HT Photo for representation) more

The association has been protesting for the last 85 days outside the vice-chancellor’s office at Himachal Pradesh University (HPU).

The delegation urged the governor to ensure that future decisions concerning the university preserve its historic institutional structure and autonomy. The governor heard the delegation’s concerns and assured them that the issues raised would be considered.

They said HPU must retain the freedom to make its own academic and research-related decisions to effectively fulfil its role in higher education and research.

President of HPUTWA, Nitin Vyas, said, “The autonomy of the university is not an issue concerning any one section alone. It is an important question linked to the future of the entire university community, including teachers, non-teaching staff, research scholars and students. Any adverse impact on autonomy could directly affect academic freedom, the quality of research, innovation and the university’s institutional decision-making process.”

The Himachal Pradesh assembly passed the Bill during the monsoon session by voice vote despite opposition from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The bill is yet to get the governor’s assent.

The legislation fundamentally alters the recruitment landscape for state universities. Under the new system, universities retain the authority to appoint professors and associate professors. However, recruitment for all other posts will be handled by the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) and the State Selection Commission.