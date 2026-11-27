Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.
Tyleik Williams faces backlash for apparent push on Colston Loveland in footage of Bears TE’s injury: ‘Absolutely Gross’
Footage of the sequence shows Colston Loveland appearing to get caught in an awkward position during a play.
The Detroit Lions held a 19-10 lead over the Chicago Bears at halftime, with the visitors also dealing with a significant setback after tight end Colston Loveland was ruled out early in the first quarter with a knee injury.
However, the play that led to Loveland's injury has since drawn attention for another reason, with Lions defensive tackle Tyleik Williams' actions coming under scrutiny.
Footage of the sequence shows Loveland appearing to get caught in an awkward position during a play.
Just before he attempted to regain his balance and move away, Williams appeared to give him a push, causing the Bears tight end to lose his footing.
The footage has since sparked backlash on social media, with several fans criticizing Williams for his apparent push on Loveland. One fan expressed their displeasure on X, writing, “Tyleik Williams is a certified LOSER.” The same user tweeted, "I highly dislike Tyleik Williams at this moment."
Another user also condemned the defensive tackle's actions, posting, "Absolutely gross for Tyleik Williams to shove Loveland for no reason, leading to his injury. I hope he gets his next"
However, not everyone viewed the incident in the same light, with some fans dismissing it as part of the physical nature of the sport. One user appeared to defend the play, commenting, "It's football season. It's violent"