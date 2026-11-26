Tensions appear to be mounting within the Pittsburgh Steelers camp as quarterback Aaron Rodgers has levelled several accusations against head coach Mike McCarthy in the wake of the unexpected decision to bench him for Friday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

Aaron Rodgers has made a series of accusations on head coach Mike McCarthy. (AP Photo) more less

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Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the decision and offer his account of how the situation unfolded.

Rodgers claims he was kept uninformed

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The quarterback first stressed that McCarthy had never informed him that a benching was being considered, despite the two having spoken at length in recent days.

"Mike and I talked for a long time the last few days, and that word [benching] never came up," Rodgers said.

Rodgers accuses McCarthy of missing team sessions

Rodgers then made several allegations about McCarthy's conduct during team activities, claiming the coach had repeatedly fallen asleep during meetings and missed multiple sessions, including several last week.

“Last Wednesday we were in a quarterback meeting, Mike came in late, sat down, and within 10 minutes began snoring. Woke himself up, was rattling his papers, five minutes later, you hear the snoring again,” Rodgers said.

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{{^usCountry}} “Less than five minutes after that, he walks out of the room like nothing happened. Thursday, he doesn’t come to the offensive meeting. Friday, he misses the walkthrough, doesn’t come to the first walkthrough, doesn’t come to the protection walkthrough on Thursday. Saturday, he misses the morning meeting," the Steelers quarterback explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Less than five minutes after that, he walks out of the room like nothing happened. Thursday, he doesn’t come to the offensive meeting. Friday, he misses the walkthrough, doesn’t come to the first walkthrough, doesn’t come to the protection walkthrough on Thursday. Saturday, he misses the morning meeting," the Steelers quarterback explained. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read | Broncos' J.K. Dobbins suspended for Steelers game as Sean Payton declines to explain team's decision

The 42-year-old also claimed that McCarthy had lost the support of some players in the locker room, adding that the coach's halftime address on Sunday was the final straw. He recalled McCarthy ending the speech with “1-2-3 Packers” rather than “1-2-3 Steelers.”

Steelers reportedly expected to release Rodgers

Rodgers' comments have stirred considerable controversy surrounding the situation in Pittsburgh and his relationship with McCarthy, and they may have further damaged his standing with the franchise.

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In another development, Steelers insider Gerry Dulac has reported that the team is expected to release the veteran quarterback, with his recent remarks reportedly accelerating the decision.

“SOURCES: Steelers are expected to release quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a decision that was hastened when Rodgers went on Pat McAfee and accused Mike McCarthy of falling asleep in meetings and saying the whole team knows something is physically wrong with the 63-year-old coach,” Dulac posted on X.

Rudolph takes over amid Rodgers' demotion

The latest allegations surfaced after the Steelers made the surprising announcement Tuesday night that Rodgers would be benched, a decision that could bring his Hall of Fame career to an end.

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Mason Rudolph is set to take over as the starter for Friday's contest, while Rodgers will be listed as inactive and placed fourth on the depth chart, behind 2025 draft selection Will Howard and 2026 third-round pick Drew Allar.

Rodgers' benching follows two straight losses

While Rodgers has not been among the leading MVP contenders this season, he helped Pittsburgh get off to a 6-4 start, recording 2,241 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Read more | Aaron Rodgers benched by the Steelers for Broncos game as NFL journalist highlights QB's struggles this season

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The team has since suffered back-to-back defeats amid offensive struggles, with their latest setback coming in a disappointing 19-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Despite the team's recent struggles, McCarthy had said on Monday that Rodgers would continue as Pittsburgh's starting quarterback.

The team (6-4) reportedly gave Rodgers the option of sitting out Wednesday's practice following the benching announcement, and the veteran quarterback chose not to attend.