‘Aaron Rodgers’ wife Brittani…': Steelers get bad news after star QB's injury vs Bills

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) walks to the sideline to be checked out for injury (AP) Aaron Rodgers had to tape his nose before returning to play after a serious injury against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Aaron Rodgers had to tape his nose before returning to play after a serious injury against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The 41-year-old, who left the game briefly, took a heavy third-quarter hit from defensive lineman Joey Bosa.

Already playing through multiple reported fractures in his wrist, the Steelers quarterback stayed down briefly before heading to the blue medical tent and eventually returning to the sideline. His posture and facial expression made it clear he was in significant discomfort.

A photo circulating on social media showed Rodgers bloodied and sitting on the bench, fueling widespread concern about both his immediate health and his long-term future in the league.

Fans quickly reacted. Some saying his ‘imaginary’ wife wouldn't have let him play in this state.

“If Aaron Rodgers wife existed she would have told him not to play in this game,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Aaron Rodgers is so done. Just sit out the season and enjoy chilling with the phantom wife,” another one added.

Some posts were blunt about the impact of the hit, suggesting that Bosa “just ended” both the Steelers’ hopes and Rodgers’ time in the NFL. Others, including fans who admitted they’ve never rooted for Rodgers, said his run of injuries and misfortune since leaving Green Bay has elicited an unexpected sympathy.

There is a mystery around Rodgers' wife. The veteran QB had months ago announced that he is married. However, his family members say they have no knowledge of his wife.

Rodgers' younger brother, Jordan Rodgers, and his wife, JoJo Fletcher, as per the Daily Mail, were not aware of any wedding.

“Jordan and JoJo didn’t go to the wedding and don’t even know anything really about Brittani,” a source told DM. “What they’ve heard is secondhand from his parents [Ed and Darla]."