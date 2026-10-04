A’ja Wilson’s teammate hits back on Fever GM Amber Cox's defense of Indiana fanbase; ‘false statement’

The Indiana Fever’s season ended Thursday, but an incident from their first-round playoff series against the Las Vegas Aces has reignited the conversation surrounding the team’s fanbase and its conduct during games.

Fever GM Amber Cox strongly defended Indiana’s supporters during the franchise’s end-of-season press conference. (L - Instagram @_breezybriii; R - X @AmberLCox)

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During Game 2 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Aces star A’ja Wilson became involved in a heated exchange with a spectator and was assessed a technical foul following the confrontation. The incident was not the first to raise questions about the behavior of Fever fans, bringing renewed attention to the subject.

Fever GM defends Fever fanbase

Fever GM and COO Amber Cox, however, strongly defended Indiana’s supporters during the franchise’s end-of-season press conference on Saturday.

"The attacks on our fanbase have no basis in reality, and they need to stop, especially with members of the media… who have never been to a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse,” Cox said.

She also highlighted the international and nationwide reach of the Fever fanbase, saying supporters from 57 countries and all 50 states have attended games in Indiana. The Fever GM added that no fan has ever been removed from the arena for violating the WNBA Code of Conduct.

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"I think during the playoff series, there were some narratives around our fanbase that just frankly are not true, and I thought it was important to say that no one has ever violated that fan code of conduct. We take it very seriously. We understand that there is a line. People are held accountable if they cross it, and they should be. But we have a great fanbase," Cox explained.

Brianna Turner responds to Cox

Cox’s comments caught the attention of former Fever player Brianna Turner, who now plays alongside Wilson with the Aces. Turner took to X to directly challenge the Fever executive’s assessment of the fanbase.

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"This is an unequivocally false statement. Players inside and outside the organization have repeatedly issued complaints with the Fever Fanbase," Turner tweeted.

The 30-year-old clarified that she was not referring to every Indiana supporter, but argued that the behavior has become a recurring issue.

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"While it’s not all Indy fans, it’s certainly a trend. To say the attacks have “no basis in reality” is disingenuous," the Aces No. 21 added.

What happened between Wilson and Fever fans?

The discussion follows the confrontation involving Wilson during the fourth quarter of Las Vegas’ 99-89 defeat to Indiana in Game 2. With just over four minutes remaining, the Aces forward approached a spectator shortly after Fever guard Sophie Cunningham was called for a foul on Wilson.

The spectator reportedly stood up and pointed toward Wilson, prompting the Aces star to walk toward him.

"You don't point at me, you don't point at me," Wilson told the fan as she approached him.

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Wilson’s teammates Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus immediately stepped in, while Kierstan Bell left the Las Vegas bench to help separate Wilson and the spectator.

Arena security subsequently escorted the fan away from his seat before he was later permitted to return to the arena. Wilson, meanwhile, received a technical foul for leaving the playing area during the confrontation.