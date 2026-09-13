Auburn Tigers vs Southern Miss Golden Eagles delayed: What to know amid lightning near Jordan-Hare stadium

The Auburn Tigers are set to host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday evening, with the game originally scheduled to kick off at 7:45 pm ET.

Fans were asked to seek shelter. (Getty Images via AFP)

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However, severe weather conditions in the area have forced a delay, meaning the game will not begin at its originally scheduled time.

Lightning causes Auburn game delay

Justin Hokanson, who covers Auburn for On3, shared an update on X after lightning was detected within eight miles of the stadium area. Fans were asked to seek shelter.

"Lightning has been detected within 8 miles. Fans are asked to take shelter. The start of the game may be delayed until the threat of severe weather passes," Hokanson tweeted on X.

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{{^usCountry}} The delay was later confirmed by a local newspaper's X account, which reported that the matchup between the Tigers and Golden Eagles had been delayed because of lightning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The delay was later confirmed by a local newspaper's X account, which reported that the matchup between the Tigers and Golden Eagles had been delayed because of lightning. {{/usCountry}}

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Auburn reporter Tyler Raley also shared information from an announcement made by Jordan-Hare Stadium public address announcer Ric Smith, who said lightning had been detected within 10 miles of the venue.

When will the game start?

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There is currently no confirmation on the revised kickoff time.

However, broadcast meteorologist James Spann later provided an encouraging update on the weather situation and suggested that Auburn's lightning delay may not last much longer.

Spann shared on X that thunderstorms were producing heavy rain west of Auburn along Interstate 85 but indicated that the storms were expected to remain away from Jordan-Hare Stadium.

"Thunderstorms are producing heavy rain along I-85 west of Auburn; but it looks like the storms will stay west of the stadium and the lightning delay should be over soon," Spann tweeted.

Fans wait outside amid weather delay

While the weather delay remains in place, fans do not appear to be leaving Jordan-Hare Stadium in large numbers. Both Auburn and Southern Miss have left the field and returned to their respective locker rooms after officials announced that the start of the game could be delayed until the weather threat passes.

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Meanwhile, videos have also surfaced on social media showing fans waiting outside the stadium gates. An X account shared footage of supporters standing outside and wrote, “We understand the lightning delay but auburn please let us inside the gates to shelter!”

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Auburn entered Saturday's matchup after opening its season with a narrow 17-16 win over Baylor last weekend. Southern Miss also began its campaign with a victory, defeating Alcorn State 49-3 in its season opener.

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