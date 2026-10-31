Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson quietly end 49-year-age-gap romance after nearly a year of dating publicly: Report

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson have frequently attracted public attention since making their relationship official in 2024. However, their romance may have come to an end despite their continued public appearances together.

Belichick and Hudson are no longer dating

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson kept their romance private two years before confirming it publicly in 2024. (Getty Images via AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to a report by TMZ on Friday night, the North Carolina head coach and Hudson quietly ended their relationship last year. However, they have maintained their friendship and professional connections.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

"Although, they're no longer dating, we're told they remain "committed to their business partnerships and remain close friends,”" the TMZ report mentioned.

Belichick and Hudson continued public appearances

The reported separation comes as a surprise, considering that Belichick and Hudson have continued appearing together at public events throughout the year. Neither has publicly addressed the reported breakup, and their recent appearances gave little indication that their relationship had changed.

Also read | Bill Belichick fell in love with 49-year-younger Jordon Hudson while signing her college textbook on a flight

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Just last week, the 25-year-old was spotted supporting Belichick from the sidelines during North Carolina's home game against Syracuse. CBS interview controversy brought relationship under spotlight {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Just last week, the 25-year-old was spotted supporting Belichick from the sidelines during North Carolina's home game against Syracuse. CBS interview controversy brought relationship under spotlight {{/usCountry}}

Read More

From high-profile red-carpet appearances to social media posts and college football sidelines, the couple's relationship has remained a subject of discussion. The pair frequently attracted attention because of their nearly five-decade age difference, although both appeared comfortable with the public interest surrounding their romance.

One of the most widely discussed moments involving the couple came in April 2025, when Hudson interrupted Belichick during his CBS "Sunday Morning" interview. The incident occurred after the former New England Patriots coach was asked how he and Hudson first met.

The couple also faced attention after allegations that Jordan Hudson was attempting to exert influence over North Carolina's football operations.

The interruption quickly generated controversy and prompted widespread reactions. The 74-year-old coach subsequently defended Hudson, arguing that the interview had been edited in a way that created a misleading impression of what had happened.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

More recently, the couple faced another round of attention following allegations that Hudson was attempting to exert influence over North Carolina's football operations. Belichick dismissed those suggestions as ridiculous during a September interview with the Wall Street Journal.

How Belichick and Hudson's relationship began

As per another TMZ report, Belichick and Hudson first crossed paths during a flight in 2021 before their relationship began in 2022. However, they kept their romance private for another two years before confirming it publicly in 2024.

Also read | Missouri RB Ahmad Hardy set for return vs Arkansas as coach opens up about his 'mental battle' after shooting incident

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Their relationship became public a few months after Belichick parted ways with the New England Patriots. Hudson later accompanied him to his introductory press conference after he was appointed head coach at North Carolina.