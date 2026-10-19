Bills safety C. J. Gardner-Johnson accused of spitting on Brock Bowers; gets ejected from Raiders game

Buffalo Bills safety C. J. Gardner-Johnson was ejected from the Week 6 game against the Las Vegas Raiders after allegedly spitting on Brock Bowers.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer makes a catch in front of Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. (AP Photo/David Becker)

The incident happened midway into the second quarter and C. J. Gardner-Johnson and Brock Bowers were involved in a brawl. Videos on social media went viral, appearing to show Gardner-Johnson allegedly spitting on Brock Bowers. Even J.J. Watt and play-by-play commentator Jim Nantz said on the broadcast that Gardner-Johnson may have spit at Bowers.

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However, as of now, there is no confirmation that C. J. Gardner-Johnson did spit on Brock Bowers. Spitting in NFL games is considered unsportsmanlike conduct and may lead to a fine or suspension, as per NFL rules.

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Here's a video of the incident which appears to show C. J. Gardner-Johnson spitting on Brock Bowers during the brawl.

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{{^usCountry}} The broadcast showed that C. J. Gardner Johnson and Brock Bowers were exchanging words. As Bowers turned back to return to the Raiders' huddle, Gardner-Johnson allegedly spit on the back of Bowers' helmet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The broadcast showed that C. J. Gardner Johnson and Brock Bowers were exchanging words. As Bowers turned back to return to the Raiders' huddle, Gardner-Johnson allegedly spit on the back of Bowers' helmet. {{/usCountry}}

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Chargers players noticed the incident and complained to the match officials, who immediately ejected the safety. He had recorded only one tackle prior to the disgraceful departure.

C. J. Gardner Johnson has previously faced consequences for unsportsmanlike conduct. On December 22, 2024, as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles squad, he was ejected from a game against the Washington Commanders for two penalties for unsportsmanlike conduct. Both the incidents started with Gardner-Johnson jawing at the opponents.

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The first penalty came in the first quarter as Gardner-Johnson got involved in a confrontation with Dyami Brown. In the third quarter, Gardner-Johnson was flagged for taunting opponents and was subsequently ejected from the game.

The 28-year-old safety is now in his sixth season in the NFL and is a veteran player. His conduct at Sunday's game was widely criticized, especially given his experience. Even CBS analyst Nate Burleson took a dig at C. J. Gardner-Johnson, calling it "immature" and "childish."

“You have a dogfight going on. You need your best players on the field,” Burleson said at halftime. “C.J. Gardner-Johnson — what are you doing? … You can’t do this. It’s childish. It’s immature, and it’s unprofessional.”