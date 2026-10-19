Justin Herbert's early struggle with interceptions vs Chiefs disappoints fantasy managers

The Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers is underway at Arrowhead Stadium, with the two teams entering the Week 6 matchup in contrasting positions. Justin Herbert’s struggles have drawn criticism from fans on social media. (AP Photo)

While the hosts are looking to preserve their unbeaten record, the visiting Chargers are still searching for their first win of the season. However, Los Angeles faces an uphill battle, trailing 9-3 with 1:53 remaining in the first half.

It has also been a difficult outing for quarterback Justin Herbert, who threw an early interception straight to a Chiefs defender. The turnover marked his eighth interception of the season, adding to the pressure on the Chargers’ offense.

Herbert’s struggles have drawn criticism from fans on social media, including fantasy football managers frustrated with his performance.

A user tweeted on X, “NAAAAAAAH JUSTIN HERBERT GOTTA SIT!!! HE LOOKS TERRIBLE!!!”

Another added, “Justin Herbert looks like a guy who has quit. I would bet good money he's gonna retire after this year.”

One fan left a blunt comment which read, “I think the Chargers are at the point where they should seriously consider benching Justin Herbert. He is BAD.”

Another fan expressed frustration with Herbert’s display, asking, “Justin Herbert what are you doing man”

One more user tweeted, “These Justin Herbert turnovers are just inexcusable. Does he have the yips? He went from a consensus top 5 QB to barely starter level."