Two goats hired to clear weeds at a railway station in central Tokyo are set to retire early after eating almost all the grass in just six weeks. Pokke, a two-year-old female, and Nagi, a one-year-old male, had arrived at JR Yotsuya Station on October 9 for a three-month trial. However, the pair have grazed through the greenery much faster than expected, leaving little grass to eat, according to Asahi News. Two goats hired to clear weeds in Tokyo have completed the job ahead of schedule (X/@JREast_official)

The goats, affectionately nicknamed 'Yotsuyagi' online, have become a local attraction, drawing commuters, schoolchildren and office workers who stop to watch them. Their popularity has also grown on social media, with many people sharing pictures of the animals.

(Also read: Tokyo railway station brings in 2 goats to eat weeds, delights commuters)

Tokyo's 'Yotsuya goats' to retire early East Japan Railway (JR East) had rented the two goats from a company in Kanagawa Prefecture for a three-month weed-control trial.

The trial was originally expected to continue until around December. However, the goats have been grazing at a faster pace than anticipated. According to JR East, the 900-square-metre plot is now almost completely devoid of greenery.

With little natural grass left, the railway operator has started feeding the animals hay. Their weed-eating assignment is therefore expected to end sometime in November, about a month ahead of schedule.