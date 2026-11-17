Japan’s famous Nara deer have sent a record 51 people to the hospital this year, with 70% of them being foreign tourists. The deer of Nara Park in Japan are among the country's most famous tourist attractions. Hundreds of deer roam freely around the park, approaching visitors for food. Visitors can buy special rice-and-wheat crackers called shika senbei from vendors around the park and offer them to the animals. Japan's Nara deer have sent 51 people to the hospital this year (Unsplash)

However, the deer are known to bite, kick and charge at visitors — particularly those carrying crackers. They have been known to become impatient when visitors hold crackers in front of them without handing them over, and may tug at clothing, bags and even bite people trying to feed them.

(Also read: Japan's Nara deer impresses an Indian woman by bowing back in an adorable display of politeness. Watch)

Record number of injuries The Nara Municipal Hospital said that as of November 5, it had received 51 patients with injuries caused by Nara deer, according to a report in Japan Today. The injured tourists were transported to Nara Municipal Hospital by ambulance and most of them were foreigners.

This is a record number of injuries caused by the famous deer of Nara Park. In the last two years, the number stayed within the 40s range. In 2023, the number of people taken to the hospital by ambulance for deer-related injuries was just 23, compared to 51 this year.

Japanese broadcaster TV Asahi attributed the rising number of injuries to more tourists and also more deer at the park. This July, the Nara Deer Preservation Foundation counted 1,687 deer in the park — more than the typical 1,300 to 1,400 number of the last few years.

(Also read: Japan's Nara deer impresses an Indian woman by bowing back in an adorable display of politeness. Watch)

The foundation said that more and more visitors are feeding the deer vegetables and leftovers instead of the official crackers, which has improved their health and boosted breeding.

September to November is the rutting season, when bucks become aggressive. May through June is when deer give birth to young ones and may attack when approached. During these seasons, visitors are warned to maintain their distance from the Nara deer.

“While many of the deer in Nara Park are accustomed to humans, they are still wild animals. They may occasionally attack people, so please be especially careful if you are elderly or with small children,” the foundation warns on its website.