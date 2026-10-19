Ben Johnson benches D'Andre Swift for consecutive weeks as Bears RB struggles vs Falcons

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson once again drew attention for his decision to bench running back D’Andre Swift, keeping him out for the entire fourth quarter of Sunday’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. The decision to sideline D'Andre Swift came after he fumbled. (Getty Images via AFP)

D'Andre Swift benched in 4th quarter vs Falcons Swift endured a difficult outing on the ground, finishing with 44 rushing yards on 16 carries, although he did manage to score two touchdowns.

The decision to sideline Swift came after he fumbled, marking the second time Johnson has pulled the running back from a game following a similar mistake.

Swift benched in consecutive games A comparable situation occurred in Week 4 against the New York Jets, when Swift was also benched after losing possession of the ball.

Swift was also sidelined in Week 5 against the Green Bay Packers, with his final rushing attempt coming with 13:04 left in the third quarter. He wrapped up the game with nine carries for 43 yards and a one-yard touchdown, while adding four catches for 30 yards.

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