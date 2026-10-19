Ben Johnson benches D'Andre Swift for consecutive weeks as Bears RB struggles vs Falcons
D'Andre Swift endured a difficult outing on the ground, finishing with 44 rushing yards on 16 carries, although he did manage to score two touchdowns.
Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson once again drew attention for his decision to bench running back D’Andre Swift, keeping him out for the entire fourth quarter of Sunday’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
D'Andre Swift benched in 4th quarter vs Falcons
Swift endured a difficult outing on the ground, finishing with 44 rushing yards on 16 carries, although he did manage to score two touchdowns.
The decision to sideline Swift came after he fumbled, marking the second time Johnson has pulled the running back from a game following a similar mistake.
Swift benched in consecutive games
A comparable situation occurred in Week 4 against the New York Jets, when Swift was also benched after losing possession of the ball.
Swift was also sidelined in Week 5 against the Green Bay Packers, with his final rushing attempt coming with 13:04 left in the third quarter. He wrapped up the game with nine carries for 43 yards and a one-yard touchdown, while adding four catches for 30 yards.
Also read | Chiefs’ Rashee Rice not playing vs Chargers with hamstring injury as Kansas City faces limited WR depth in Week 6
Johnson’s latest move has once again put the spotlight on his approach to handling turnovers and Swift’s role in the Bears’ offense.
Fans question Johnson’s treatment of Swift
A fan tweeted on X, “What was the point if giving D'Andre Swift an extension when Ben Johnson clearly does not trust him?.”
Another user added, “Does Ben Johnson hate D'Andre Swift...?”
One fan wrote, “I don’t know why the bears hate d’Andre swift. He must be in a contract year or something and they want to tank his value. It’s makes no sense.”
Also read | Alvin Kamara's scary fall vs Giants renews existing back injury concerns even as Saints RB returns from tent
Johnson’s decision to bench Swift also raised injury concerns among fans, with one user writing, “If Swift is hurt, you need to go sign a RB. If Swift is healthy, he needs to be in the field.”
Another fan questioned his status, asking, “Did D’Andre Swift get hurt?”
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More