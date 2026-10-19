Alvin Kamara's scary fall vs Giants renews existing back injury concerns even as Saints RB returns from tent
Alvin Kamara went down awkwardly on his right hip while trying to haul in an off-target pass along the left sideline and appeared to be in discomfort.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara sparked fresh injury concerns after taking a hard fall while attempting to make a catch during the second quarter.
Kamara went down awkwardly on his right hip while trying to haul in an off-target pass along the left sideline and appeared to be in discomfort.
Kamara landed directly on his lower back
He ran toward the left sideline to catch a pass from Tyler Shough, but the throw sailed high, forcing him to jump in an attempt to bring it down.
Although he failed to secure the ball, he landed heavily on the turf, appearing to take a hard hit to his lower back.
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The running back then made his way slowly to the medical tent, raising concerns among Saints fans that the incident could have aggravated his recent back injury.
However, Kamara returned to the field just a few minutes later, easing fears about his condition during the first half.
Kamara’s injury status before Sunday
Kamara remained on the injury report throughout the week because of a back issue and was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.
However, the Saints cleared him to play, marking the second consecutive week he had been active despite carrying the same questionable designation in Weeks 5 and 6.
Kamara’s role in Saints’ offense
Kamara’s role in the Saints’ backfield had already become less prominent heading into Week 6, despite Travis Etienne being sidelined on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.
That shift was evident on Sunday, when Kamara was the third New Orleans running back to receive a touch, trailing Kendre Miller and CJ Donaldson.
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Should Kamara miss an extended period, Miller could take over as the team’s primary running back, with Donaldson likely to contribute on passing downs and in short-yardage situations.
Kamara’s reduced role and ongoing injury concerns could make it increasingly difficult for the Saints to depend on him as a key part of their offense moving forward.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More