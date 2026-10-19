Alvin Kamara's scary fall vs Giants renews existing back injury concerns even as Saints RB returns from tent

He ran toward the left sideline to catch a pass from Tyler Shough, but the throw sailed high, forcing him to jump in an attempt to bring it down.

Kamara went down awkwardly on his right hip while trying to haul in an off-target pass along the left sideline and appeared to be in discomfort.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara sparked fresh injury concerns after taking a hard fall while attempting to make a catch during the second quarter.

Although he failed to secure the ball, he landed heavily on the turf, appearing to take a hard hit to his lower back.

Also read | Texans release Aiden Fisher: Why Houston parted ways with rookie linebacker?

The running back then made his way slowly to the medical tent, raising concerns among Saints fans that the incident could have aggravated his recent back injury.

However, Kamara returned to the field just a few minutes later, easing fears about his condition during the first half.

Kamara’s injury status before Sunday Kamara remained on the injury report throughout the week because of a back issue and was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

However, the Saints cleared him to play, marking the second consecutive week he had been active despite carrying the same questionable designation in Weeks 5 and 6.

Kamara’s role in Saints’ offense Kamara’s role in the Saints’ backfield had already become less prominent heading into Week 6, despite Travis Etienne being sidelined on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

That shift was evident on Sunday, when Kamara was the third New Orleans running back to receive a touch, trailing Kendre Miller and CJ Donaldson.

Also read | Michigan QB Tommy Carr comes from Wolverines football royalty, with his grandfathers leaving a lasting legacy

Should Kamara miss an extended period, Miller could take over as the team’s primary running back, with Donaldson likely to contribute on passing downs and in short-yardage situations.

Kamara’s reduced role and ongoing injury concerns could make it increasingly difficult for the Saints to depend on him as a key part of their offense moving forward.