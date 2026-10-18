Texans release Aiden Fisher: Why Houston parted ways with rookie linebacker?

The Houston Texans have parted ways with a rookie linebacker who helped Indiana secure a national championship, making the move ahead of their Sunday clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Houston has released Aiden Fisher.

“Sources: The #Texans are releasing rookie LB Aiden Fisher. The 7th-round pick was an All-American last season en route to helping Indiana win a national championship. He will be on waivers,” Schultz wrote on X.

Texans prioritize immediate roster needs Fisher secured a place on Houston’s initial 53-man roster in late August as one of six linebackers.

However, he was inactive for the Texans’ 26-3 victory over the Tennessee Titans on October 11, the first game under head coach DeMeco Ryans. By Week 5, the coach who had brought Fisher to Houston was handling play-calling duties himself, while the rookie watched from the sidelines in street clothes.

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The Texans had already shown their willingness to prioritize immediate results by trading a 2027 second-round pick to Arizona for Marvin Harrison Jr. In that push to strengthen the roster for the present, Fisher, a seventh-round pick who was inactive in Week 5, became a relatively straightforward roster spot to clear.

What happens to Fisher next? The 22-year-old is now available for other teams to claim off waivers, with any claiming franchise assuming the remainder of his four-year, $4.507 million rookie contract, which includes a $127,568 signing bonus.

Waiver priority is determined by the reverse order of the league standings during the season. Should he go unclaimed, Fisher will become a free agent, leaving Houston the option of pursuing a reunion by signing him to its practice squad.

Fisher’s pre-draft scouting concerns Fisher joined Houston as the 243rd overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft. Through his first three appearances, he registered one sack, with all his snaps coming on special teams.

His release may indicate that some of the limitations identified in his pre-draft scouting reports have affected his standing with the team.

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NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein noted that Fisher had strong instincts and an understanding of the game but lacked the quickness and athleticism required at the NFL level. “Fisher has the instincts and feel of an NFL player but lacks the needed quickness and athletic ability,” Zierlein had mentioned before the draft.