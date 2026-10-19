Falcons LB Kendal Daniels ‘alert and moving’ after scary injury vs Bears, taken to hospital for evaluation

Atlanta Falcons Kendal Daniels is alert and is able to move his limbs and body after suffering a scary neck injury against the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels (53) is carted off the field during the third quarter against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed the status of the linebacker adding that he has been taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for further treatment. Grady Memorial Hospital Jesse Hill Jr Drive in Atlanta, Georgia where the NFL game is being played.

Kendal Daniels suffered a collision that left him immobile. The broadcast last showed him being stretchered off the field with what appeared to be a rigid neck brace. He was later carted off the stadium for evaluation.