Cowboys vs Packers sees tense moments as players clash at Lambeau Field ahead of kick off; Videos surface

The Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys are set to meet on Sunday Night Football at Lambeau Field, but tensions appeared to boil over before the game even began. Players from both teams were involved in a physical confrontation as pregame activities wrapped up, creating a heated scene ahead of kickoff. Players from both sides exchanged words as they made their way toward the tunnel. (Getty Images via AFP)

Several players involved in a scuffle before kickoff ESPN reporter Todd Archer confirmed that an altercation took place near the end of pregame warmups.

As per Archer, several Cowboys players were involved in the pregame altercation, including cornerback Joey Porter Jr., linebacker Jaishawn Barham, offensive tackle Broderick Jones and tight end Jake Ferguson.

“A little dust up between the Cowboys and Packers at the end of pregame. Saw Joey Porter Jr. getting into it. Maybe some Jaishawn Barham, Broderick Jones and Jake Ferguson too. Didn’t see any punches thrown,” Archer wrote on X.

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