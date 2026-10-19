Bills safety C. J. Gardner-Johnson accused of spitting on Brock Bowers; gets ejected from Raiders game
Buffalo Bills safety C. J. Gardner-Johnson was ejected from the Week 6 game against the Raiders after allegedly spitting on Brock Bowers during a brawl.
Buffalo Bills safety C. J. Gardner-Johnson was ejected from the Week 6 game against the Las Vegas Raiders after allegedly spitting on Brock Bowers.
The incident happened midway into the second quarter and C. J. Gardner-Johnson and Brock Bowers were involved in a brawl. Videos on social media went viral, appearing to show Gardner-Johnson allegedly spitting on Brock Bowers. Even J.J. Watt and play-by-play commentator Jim Nantz said on the broadcast that Gardner-Johnson may have spit at Bowers.
However, as of now, there is no confirmation that C. J. Gardner-Johnson did spit on Brock Bowers. Spitting in NFL games is considered unsportsmanlike conduct and may lead to a fine or suspension, as per NFL rules.
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Here's a video of the incident which appears to show C. J. Gardner-Johnson spitting on Brock Bowers during the brawl.
The broadcast showed that C. J. Gardner Johnson and Brock Bowers were exchanging words. As Bowers turned back to return to the Raiders' huddle, Gardner-Johnson allegedly spit on the back of Bowers' helmet.
Chargers players noticed the incident and complained to the match officials, who immediately ejected the safety. He had recorded only one tackle prior to the disgraceful departure.
C. J. Gardner Johnson has previously faced consequences for unsportsmanlike conduct. On December 22, 2024, as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles squad, he was ejected from a game against the Washington Commanders for two penalties for unsportsmanlike conduct. Both the incidents started with Gardner-Johnson jawing at the opponents.
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The first penalty came in the first quarter as Gardner-Johnson got involved in a confrontation with Dyami Brown. In the third quarter, Gardner-Johnson was flagged for taunting opponents and was subsequently ejected from the game.
The 28-year-old safety is now in his sixth season in the NFL and is a veteran player. His conduct at Sunday's game was widely criticized, especially given his experience. Even CBS analyst Nate Burleson took a dig at C. J. Gardner-Johnson, calling it "immature" and "childish."
“You have a dogfight going on. You need your best players on the field,” Burleson said at halftime. “C.J. Gardner-Johnson — what are you doing? … You can’t do this. It’s childish. It’s immature, and it’s unprofessional.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More