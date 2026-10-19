WR Davante Adams' late injury scare vs Cardinals leaves Rams in a tight spot for Week 7
Davante Adams appeared to experience discomfort in his right leg with 1:18 left in the fourth quarter.
Davante Adams appeared to suffer a non-contact injury during the Los Angeles Rams’ late go-ahead drive against the Arizona Cardinals, leaving the field just before the possession’s final play.
Davante Adams limped off vs Cardinals
Adams appeared to experience discomfort in his right leg with 1:18 left in the fourth quarter, shortly after Stafford connected with Williams for a seven-yard gain. The wideout began hobbling near the end zone before heading off the field to receive attention from the Rams’ medical staff.
The Rams moved in front with 47 seconds remaining when Colby Parkinson stretched across the goal line for a touchdown on the following play. With Blake Grupe injured, punter Ethan Evans handled the extra-point attempt and successfully converted it, marking his first field goal attempt in an NFL game.
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However, the late lead did not last, as Arizona sealed the win with a field goal in the final seconds despite trailing with less than a minute to go.
Adams’ absence could test Rams’ depth
The 33-year-old Rams wide receiver came into the Week 6 matchup against Arizona with 27 receptions for 441 yards and four touchdowns, putting him on track to finish with better numbers than he recorded last season.
Since arriving in Los Angeles, Adams has become a major weapon in the red zone and has delivered consistent production despite sharing the spotlight with Puka Nacua.
Should Adams be sidelined, the Rams could face a significant challenge at wide receiver, given their limited depth behind him and Nacua. The team’s other options at the position include Jordan Whittington, Konata Mumpfield, CJ Daniels, Alex Bachman and Tutu Atwell.
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If Adams is expected to miss an extended stretch, Los Angeles may need to bring in another receiver before the NFL trade deadline on November 10.
Rams struggle near NFC West bottom
The Rams are scheduled to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in their Week 7 matchup on Sunday, October 25. Adams’ injury status will be worth monitoring in the coming days, as it remains unclear whether he will be fit to return for the contest.
Following Sunday’s defeat, Los Angeles dropped to 2-4 on the season and sits at the bottom of the NFC West standings.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More