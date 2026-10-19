Taylor Swift shares sweet moment with Donna Kelce at Chiefs win vs Chargers; Caitlin Clark attends

Swift has been a regular presence at Chiefs home games this season, and Sunday's appearance gave fans another look at her relationship with Donna. The two were photographed embracing in the suite as Kansas City faced its AFC West rivals.

Photos from the game showed Swift smiling as she greeted Donna, 74. Swift also watched the game alongside her friends Este Haim and Clark. The appearance marked another Chiefs home game for Swift since marrying tight end Travis Kelce, 37, in July.

Taylor Swift had a warm reunion with her mother-in-law, Donna Kelce, during the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 18. The singer, 36, was seen hugging Donna inside a suite at Arrowhead Stadium, with WNBA star Caitlin Clark nearby as the family enjoyed the NFL matchup.

Donna has spoken warmly about her son’s relationship with Swift in the past. After the Chiefs reached the Super Bowl in February 2024, Donna shared a group photo on Facebook that included the singer.

Speaking to the Today show about the picture, Donna explained that it captured the excitement in the suite after the team's victory.

"That was a picture where all of us were so excited that were in the suite," Donna said. "And we were so excited that they made it to the Super Bowl that we just took a shot of everybody that was there. So it wasn’t anything calculating or anything like that. It just was everybody that was supporting my son and I was so happy to put that picture on Facebook."

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Donna Kelce previously spoke about Travis and Taylor's relationship Donna also praised her son's happiness in a November 2023 interview with WSJ Magazine, saying Travis was "happier than I’ve seen him in a long time … God bless him, he shot for the stars!"

The family celebrated another milestone in July when Swift and Travis married. Donna kept details of the wedding private at the time, telling Macy's social media team, "I really can’t say a heck of a lot."

She added, "It was magical, man, magical."

Also Read: Travis Kelce says 'crazy' wedding to Taylor Swift was 'best night of my life'

Caitlin Clark joins Taylor Swift at Chiefs game Clark, 24, also watched Sunday's game alongside Swift. The Indiana Fever star has previously attended a Chiefs game with the singer and has spoken about her love of Swift's music.

During an appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast in January 2025, Clark revealed that she had attended Swift's Eras Tour three times.

Clark also explained that her support for Kansas City began long before the team's recent success. Growing up in Des Moines, Iowa, with a father who supported the Chiefs helped make the team her natural choice.