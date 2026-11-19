Parents in Latin America can be gloomy about their children’s futures. Many more people there think that artificial intelligence will destroy jobs than believe it will create them. Worse, the region’s kids did dismally in recent international school tests—not the best starting-point for weathering an era that might bring astonishing change. Unsplash

Talk to children themselves, however, and the mood is different. Many are thrilled about the possibilities presented by new technologies of all kinds. Happily, Latin America’s school systems host pockets of excellence from which reformers could easily build out broader enthusiasm.

For a glimpse of the opportunities, head to Uruguay’s robot Olympiad, which takes place annually in the country’s biggest indoor arena. Children cheer wildly and thump traditional candombe drums as robots that they have built and programmed in their schools whizz around courses. Some youngsters race drones through hoops and around obstacles. “Awesome, awesome,” beams Enrique Núñez, a 12-year-old with purple hair, when asked about the experience of building a robot and competing. When a band plays, the youngsters break into dance (the robot one, naturally). Even your correspondent cannot resist waggling an elbow.

The venue is better known for hosting massive pop concerts (a giant image of Jennifer Lopez looms over the budding engineers). The space is needed: the event now attracts 8,500 Uruguayan pupils, the number of teams taking part having increased about 20-fold since 2015. Even Uruguay’s president, Yamandú Orsi, stops by to applaud the kids. It also involves a competition that uses “micro:bit”, a pocket-sized computer with flashing LEDs that children as young as eight can program.

Competitions such as this are drawing in children across Latin America. Ones in Brazil and Mexico have begun attracting hundreds of teams. Winners of national competitions travel to international robotics contests such as the FIRST Championship in Houston, which boasts some 50,000 attendees from about 60 countries. Last year’s victors in Uruguay—a team of three girls from a remote, rural school—recently competed at a global robotics shindig in South Korea.

The event in Uruguay is organised by Ceibal, a state-funded body. Ceibal was created in 2007 to give every Uruguayan child a laptop, a world first. That improved access to computers but did not improve reading or maths scores. The focus on robotics may achieve more. Ceibal provides robotics kits, drones and 3D printers to hundreds of schools. But it also arranges classes, via video-link, with remote instructors who teach computational thinking and artificial intelligence.

These kinds of goings-on can help spark passions and heighten ambitions. A ten-year study by the organisers of the FIRST Championship in the United States found that participants, especially women, were much more likely than classmates who did not take part to do STEM subjects at university. Pollsters find young people in much of Latin America are far less concerned about the rise of AI in daily life than people over 50 are. Perhaps gloomy parents should listen to their children more.

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