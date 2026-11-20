Delhi saw a marginal improvement in air quality on Friday morning, even as it remained in the poor category, with fine particulate matter continuing to dominate pollution levels. Fourteen monitoring stations recorded very poor air quality, while three were in the moderate category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). (ANI representative photo)

The air quality index (AQI) stood at 270 at 7.05am, while it was 280 a day earlier. Meanwhile, PM2.5 was the primary pollutant at 47 of the city's 57 monitoring stations.

Fourteen monitoring stations recorded very poor air quality, while three were in the moderate category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The remaining stations were in the poor category.

According to CPCB's classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51–100 satisfactory, 101–200 moderate, 201–300 poor, 301–400 very poor and 401–500 severe.

PM2.5 remained the dominant pollutant across most of the city's monitoring stations. At 6am, the fine particulate matter was the primary pollutant at 47 of Delhi's 57 reporting stations, while PM10 was dominant at the remaining 10. A day earlier, PM2.5 was the dominant pollutant at 51 stations and PM10 at six.

Unfavourable conditions Meteorological conditions remained unfavourable for the dispersal of pollution overnight. Safdarjung airfield recorded calm winds in all nine observations between 8pm on Thursday and 6.30am on Friday. At 5.30am, the air at the India Meteorological Department's Safdarjung observatory was also calm.

However, winds at higher levels were blowing from the north. The 4.30am weather-balloon observation recorded winds at around 18 kmph between 500 metres and 1,500 metres above the ground.

Meanwhile, satellite data showed 5,063 farm fires in Punjab and Haryana between October 1 and November 19, including 4,566 in Punjab and 497 in Haryana. As many as 135 fires were detected on November 19.

The corresponding period last year recorded 4,750 fires. However, experts caution that year-on-year comparisons may not be conclusive as stubble burning has increasingly shifted to later hours. Most fires now occur after the satellite's approximately 1.45pm pass, leading to undercounting.