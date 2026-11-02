Caleb Williams' Caddix logo controversy explained: Why NFL fined Bears QB and will he keep wearing those cleats?

Caleb Williams has recently come under the spotlight after the NFL fined the Chicago Bears quarterback for wearing Caddix cleats without covering the brand's logo.

Caleb Williams is not the only NFL player opting for Caddix cleats. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Despite facing a financial penalty for using footwear from a company that does not have an official partnership with the league, Williams appears determined to continue standing by his choice, reported ESPN.

Why does Williams stand by Caddix Cleats?

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According to a source cited in ESPN's report, Williams' stance is driven by “principle more than anything” else, as he genuinely believes in the brand and wants to promote its cleats.

Caddix's patented SmartStuds technology features flexible studs intended to minimize rotational stress on players' knees and ankles during sharp cuts and sudden movements. Williams sees the footwear as a way to support his long-term fitness and extend his playing career, particularly after recently recovering from a hamstring injury.

"I'm huge into trying to stay on the field. I'm huge into trying to be healthy," Williams said recently in a media interaction. Defending his choice of footwear, he added, "They're smart cleats. They're science cleats, and they've been working for me.”

Williams fined for logo violations

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{{^usCountry}} Williams first received an $11,941 penalty for featuring an unauthorized logo during the Bears' Week 6 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The NFL imposed a further $23,882 fine after he repeated the violation in Chicago's Week 7 matchup against the New England Patriots, doubling the financial penalty for the same offence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Williams first received an $11,941 penalty for featuring an unauthorized logo during the Bears' Week 6 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The NFL imposed a further $23,882 fine after he repeated the violation in Chicago's Week 7 matchup against the New England Patriots, doubling the financial penalty for the same offence. {{/usCountry}}

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Interestingly, he had worn the same cleats on previous occasions, including before the Bears' Week 6 clash against the Atlanta Falcons, without receiving any financial penalty from the NFL.

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Both Joe Flacco, who holds an investment stake in Caddix, and the company's CEO, Jack Rasmussen, have offered to cover the fines imposed on Williams by the NFL.

How does the NFL restrict cleat branding?

The NFL has a long-standing rule restricting visible branding from unapproved footwear companies. Article 51, Section 2(a) of the NFL's collective bargaining agreement (CBA) grants the league the authority to enforce rules governing third-party branding displayed on players' footwear.

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Players are permitted to display logos from only three officially authorized brands: Adidas, Nike and Under Armour.

Under Rule 5, Section 4 of the NFL's Official Playing Rules, all players are required to follow the league's uniform and equipment regulations, including guidelines governing unauthorized branding.

The penalty provisions also allow officials to keep players out of a game if they fail to address certain uniform violations before kickoff. Similarly, players who are found violating these requirements during a game may be prevented from returning to the field until the issue is resolved.

Although athletes can wear cleats from other manufacturers, they must conceal the logos. Williams, however, has refused to comply with that requirement.

Will Caddix land Caleb Williams?

A Caddix spokesperson clarified that neither Williams nor his father, Carl, has any role as a company representative or holds an investment stake in the brand, as mentioned in an ESPN report.

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Caleb Williams sees the Caddix cleats as a way to support his long-term fitness.

Caddix CEO Jack Rasmussen addressed the possibility of a future collaboration between the brand and the Bears quarterback. "I met Caleb one time, and I've talked to him a handful of times, but he and I never talked about a deal ever,” he told OutKick.

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However, he added, “Right now they're gonna focus on playing the season, you know? This isn't a conversation that needs to be had right now. We have to figure out if Caleb is gonna keep getting penalized and all that stuff, but I mean, we'll see. I would love to have a deal with Caleb Williams."

Over 80 NFL players wear Caddix

Williams is not the only NFL player opting for Caddix footwear. Several other league players, including Cooper Kupp, Bubba Baker, Marlon Humphrey, Jalen Ramsey, Derek Stingley Jr. and Dalton Kincaid, have also been spotted wearing the brand's cleats.

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Rasmussen claimed that more than 80 NFL players currently use the company's footwear. And none of them has faced a penalty similar to the ones handed to Williams.

CEO questions timing of Williams fines

Addressing the apparent difference in enforcement, the company CEO said to OutKick, "People have been wearing Caddix cleats in NFL games for 3 years. Joe Flacco wore them all last year, had that record breaking game actually against the Bears, ironically enough, and then he was on Netflix wearing Caddix logos all over television, and no one said a word.

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Rasmussen questioned the timing of the NFL's decision, suggesting it coincided with Williams' growing prominence and his emergence as a potential face of the league. “I think it's just very precarious timing, because you have this player in Caleb Williams, who we all know is gonna be the face of the league here pretty soon."

Bears coach weighs in on controversy

Bears head coach Ben Johnson was questioned on Saturday about whether the NFL could penalize Chicago or prevent Williams from taking the field if he continued displaying the Caddix logo. Responding to the possibility, Johnson said, "He's all about the team, and I know he's not going to hurt the team.”