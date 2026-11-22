Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Johnson is set to take the starting role in Sunday's road matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs after rookie Carson Beck was ruled out with back spasms.
The 40-year-old Johnson will make his 12th career start, marking the fourth straight week the Cardinals (3-7) have turned to a different quarterback to lead the offense.
Despite his limited starting experience relative to his time in the league, with Arizona marking his 15th NFL team, Johnson said the situation feels familiar.
"It's kind of my testimony my whole life, just the unknown, what can happen," Johnson said. "And so just always just being in the moment, being prepared for myself. I've been in this situation, particularly in the NFL, a lot. So more excited than nerves, I would say."
Johnson said he has always focused on staying prepared for opportunities, a mindset that has helped him continue playing into his 40s. He added that being in such situations is now a familiar part of his career.
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Cardinals continue to shuffle quarterbacks{{/usCountry}}
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Cardinals continue to shuffle quarterbacks{{/usCountry}}
Arizona's quarterback changes started with Jacoby Brissett before Gardner Minshew II took over during the team's 33-30 overtime win against the Dallas Cowboys on November 1.
Minshew later suffered a season-ending UCL injury in a 17-3 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks on November 8. Carson Beck was next in line but struggled last Sunday, finishing with 108 passing yards and two interceptions in the Cardinals' 34-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Josh Johnson's NFL experience and stats
Johnson joined Arizona on November 10 after a stint on the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad.
He spent the 2025 season with the Washington Commanders, recording 372 passing yards and a touchdown on 34 completions from 54 attempts across five appearances, including two starts. He also added 55 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Across 50 career games with seven NFL teams, Johnson has completed 58.7% of his passes for 2,669 yards, 14 touchdowns and 18 interceptions, while adding 481 rushing yards and two touchdowns. write differently.
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Last season, Johnson came in for the injured Marcus Mariota in Week 16 before starting Washington's final two games, marking his first starts since 2021.
Cardinals elevate Zay Jones
The Cardinals have also called up wide receiver Zay Jones from their practice squad for the second consecutive week, making him the team's sole elevation for Sunday's game.
(With Reuters inputs)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.