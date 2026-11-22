Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Johnson is set to take the starting role in Sunday's road matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs after rookie Carson Beck was ruled out with back spasms.

Carson Beck was ruled out with back spasms. (Getty Images via AFP) more less

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The 40-year-old Johnson will make his 12th career start, marking the fourth straight week the Cardinals (3-7) have turned to a different quarterback to lead the offense.

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Despite his limited starting experience relative to his time in the league, with Arizona marking his 15th NFL team, Johnson said the situation feels familiar.

"It's kind of my testimony my whole life, just the unknown, what can happen," Johnson said. "And so just always just being in the moment, being prepared for myself. I've been in this situation, particularly in the NFL, a lot. So more excited than nerves, I would say."

Johnson said he has always focused on staying prepared for opportunities, a mindset that has helped him continue playing into his 40s. He added that being in such situations is now a familiar part of his career.

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Arizona's quarterback changes started with Jacoby Brissett before Gardner Minshew II took over during the team's 33-30 overtime win against the Dallas Cowboys on November 1.

Minshew later suffered a season-ending UCL injury in a 17-3 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks on November 8. Carson Beck was next in line but struggled last Sunday, finishing with 108 passing yards and two interceptions in the Cardinals' 34-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Josh Johnson's NFL experience and stats

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Johnson joined Arizona on November 10 after a stint on the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad.

He spent the 2025 season with the Washington Commanders, recording 372 passing yards and a touchdown on 34 completions from 54 attempts across five appearances, including two starts. He also added 55 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Across 50 career games with seven NFL teams, Johnson has completed 58.7% of his passes for 2,669 yards, 14 touchdowns and 18 interceptions, while adding 481 rushing yards and two touchdowns. write differently.

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Last season, Johnson came in for the injured Marcus Mariota in Week 16 before starting Washington's final two games, marking his first starts since 2021.

Cardinals elevate Zay Jones

The Cardinals have also called up wide receiver Zay Jones from their practice squad for the second consecutive week, making him the team's sole elevation for Sunday's game.

(With Reuters inputs)