Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey issued an apology on Wednesday after making a remark about “criminals” on his podcast while discussing what the city of Baltimore does best. Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey issued an apology. (Getty Images via AFP)

“They’re best at making criminals," Humphrey said on the show. "Yeah no, that’s obviously going to get cut out.”

The comments quickly gained traction online, prompting questions during the Ravens’ regular open locker room session later Wednesday.

Humphrey apologizes for podcast remarks “I would like to apologize for some comments on my podcast I had yesterday, to the city of Baltimore,” Humphrey said.

“I’ve been here my whole career, I’ve spent lots of offseasons here, welcomed a son here. I’m an investor in the city, investor in various parts of the state. Obviously, I do know the effect that words have, and just like to apologize for those comments,” the Ravens cornerback added.

The 30-year-old cornerback confirmed that he has no plans to stop hosting his podcast despite the controversy. He also reiterated his affection for Baltimore and his desire to bring success to the city’s supporters.

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“I love the city," he said. "I think I've expressed this many times: I want to win in front of the fans, just because it's not cheap to be in those seats.”

Minter keeps conversations with Humphrey private Ravens head coach Jesse Minter was asked whether he had discussed the controversy with Humphrey. He acknowledged having conversations of that nature but declined to share details, saying they would remain confidential.

“I have conversations about stuff like that all the time,” he said. “Those will remain private.”

Ravens coach praises Baltimore community Minter also shared his personal views about Baltimore, expressing his affection for the city and the people who live there. He emphasized his pride in representing the community and said the team was committed to doing so through its performances on the field.

“Just speaking for myself, I love this city. I know what this city means to me and my family, and the opportunity that we've been granted here," he said.

"Take a lot of pride in being here, and having been here before and choosing to come back here, it's a great city with a bunch of great people. We desperately want to represent this city the right way by how we play,” Minter added.

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Humphrey’s remarks come amid growing frustration among Baltimore supporters, as the Ravens appear to be heading toward another disappointing season with quarterback Lamar Jackson sidelined by injury. The team has struggled particularly at home, losing seven of its last eight games at M&T Bank Stadium.

(With AP inputs)