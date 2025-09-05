Chiefs Injury Report ahead of game against Chargers; Wide receiver Jalen Royals ruled out

The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to face the Los Angeles Chargers in their season opener on Friday (September 5) at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil, at 8 PM ET. This marks the first international game of the season. Chiefs' injury report for season opener in São Paulo includes key updates on several players. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)(AP)

Injury update on Chiefs player ahead of season opener

Here is the latest injury report as of Thursday, as reported by the Chiefs' official website:

Jalen Royals

Wide receiver

Injury: Knee

Latest update: Did not participate in practice

Game status: Out

Omar Norman-Lott

Defensive line

Injury: Ankle

Latest update: Limited participation in practice

Game status: Questionable

Hollywood Brown

Wide receiver

Injury: Ankle

Latest update: Full Participation

Game status: Not listed

Jack Cochrane

Linebacker

Injury: Knee

Latest update: Full participation

Game status: Not listed

Kristian Fulton

Cornerback

Injury: Knee

Latest update: Full participation

Game status: Not listed

Jawaan Taylor

Tackle

Injury: Knee

Latest update: Full participation

Game status: Not listed

Drue Tranquill

Linebacker

Injury: Back

Latest update: Full participation

Game status: Not listed

Jared Wiley

Tight-end

Injury: Knee

Latest update: Full participation

Game status: Not listed

“WR Jalen Royals will not travel with the team. He is ruled OUT for Friday night’s game. We did not conduct a practice on Wednesday. The below report is an estimation,” the official Chiefs handle posted on social media.

Fans react to Jaylen being ruled out

Ever since the announcement of the Royals being ruled out due to his knee injury, fans have been taking to social media to share their reactions.

“Absence is especially notable, Chiefs will lean more heavily on veterans,” a fan wrote. “Hate when they get injured” a fan shared.“Prayers up for him” a fan expressed. “Yup this guy won’t play more than 15 snaps this seasons,” a fan predicted.

Another fan felt, “He has a fun last name. Let's quit pretending he's already an integral part of the offense."

The Chiefs are scheduled to face the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, in their next outing on Sunday (September 14) after losing the title to the latter last season.

