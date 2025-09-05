Chiefs Injury Report ahead of game against Chargers; Wide receiver Jalen Royals ruled out
Kansas City Chiefs injury report ahead of international season opener features key updates on Jalen Royals, Omar Norman-Lott and more.
The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to face the Los Angeles Chargers in their season opener on Friday (September 5) at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil, at 8 PM ET. This marks the first international game of the season.
Injury update on Chiefs player ahead of season opener
Here is the latest injury report as of Thursday, as reported by the Chiefs' official website:
Jalen Royals
Wide receiver
Injury: Knee
Latest update: Did not participate in practice
Game status: Out
Omar Norman-Lott
Defensive line
Injury: Ankle
Latest update: Limited participation in practice
Game status: Questionable
Hollywood Brown
Wide receiver
Injury: Ankle
Latest update: Full Participation
Game status: Not listed
Jack Cochrane
Linebacker
Injury: Knee
Latest update: Full participation
Game status: Not listed
Kristian Fulton
Cornerback
Injury: Knee
Latest update: Full participation
Game status: Not listed
Jawaan Taylor
Tackle
Injury: Knee
Latest update: Full participation
Game status: Not listed
Drue Tranquill
Linebacker
Injury: Back
Latest update: Full participation
Game status: Not listed
Jared Wiley
Tight-end
Injury: Knee
Latest update: Full participation
Game status: Not listed
“WR Jalen Royals will not travel with the team. He is ruled OUT for Friday night’s game. We did not conduct a practice on Wednesday. The below report is an estimation,” the official Chiefs handle posted on social media.
Fans react to Jaylen being ruled out
Ever since the announcement of the Royals being ruled out due to his knee injury, fans have been taking to social media to share their reactions.
“Absence is especially notable, Chiefs will lean more heavily on veterans,” a fan wrote. “Hate when they get injured” a fan shared.“Prayers up for him” a fan expressed. “Yup this guy won’t play more than 15 snaps this seasons,” a fan predicted.
Another fan felt, “He has a fun last name. Let's quit pretending he's already an integral part of the offense."
The Chiefs are scheduled to face the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, in their next outing on Sunday (September 14) after losing the title to the latter last season.
