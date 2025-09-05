NFL announced national anthem performer for Chiefs vs Chargers game in Brazil; Check full list of performances

The Kansas City Chiefs are all set to kick off the 2025 season with a game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday (September 5) at 8 PM ET at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil. This marks the first international game of this season. The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Los Angeles Chargers on September 5 in São Paulo, featuring Kamasi Washington singing the U.S. anthem. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)(AP)

Who will perform the national anthem?

As per the NFL’s announcement, Kamasi Washington, the man behind songs like ‘Street Fighter Mass’ and ‘Clair De Lune’, will be singing the American version of the national anthem during the Chargers vs Chiefs head-off.

“Performing the U.S. National Anthem in São Paulo... @KamasiW! 🇺🇸 : Chiefs vs. Chargers -- Sept. 5 at 8 PM ET on YouTube,” the official NFL handle posted on its social media.

In addition, Ana Castela has been listed to do a Brazilian rendition of the national anthem. Colombian singer Karol G will perform during the halftime show. Moreover, the Chiefs recently released a Portuguese version of their anthem, "Red Kingdom," performed by Brazilian singer Luísa Sonza. As per FanDuel Sportsbook, the Chiefs are currently favored by a 3-point lead to win the game as they reel from last season’s Super Bowl loss, as reported by Essentially Sports.

Who is Kamasi Washington?

As per The Creative Independent, Washington is a composer, multi-instrumentalist, and bandleader from Los Angeles, California. His four bodies of work (The Epic, Harmony of Difference, Heaven and Earth, and Fearless Movement) have made him one of the most notable musicians of the century.

Along with co-founding the supergroup ‘Dinner Party’ with Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, and 9th Wonder, Washington has conducted many tours and collaborated with notable contemporaries like Kendrick Lamar, Florence + the Machine, and Herbie Hancock.

As per YouTube’s agreement with the Chiefs, the game and subsequent press conferences will be available for exclusive streaming on YouTube. All games will also be available on NFL+.

Following this, eight games are scheduled to happen at 1 PM ET on Sunday (September 7).

