Clemson's Elyjah Thurmon suffers serious injury during Tigers' clash vs Florida State; carted off and hospitalized

A concerning incident occurred in Tallahassee on Saturday night when Clemson offensive lineman Elyjah Thurmon suffered a serious injury during the Tigers' clash against Florida State.

Elyjah Thurmon’s scary collision vs Florida State

Elyjah Thurmon sustained a blow to the head during a running play. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Thurmon sustained a blow to the head during a running play in the second quarter and went down immediately following the collision.

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He remained motionless on the field for approximately six minutes before medical personnel carefully assisted him onto a stretcher and wheeled him away on a medical cart. As he was being taken off, the Clemson junior raised his fist toward the crowd.

Thurmon taken to hospital for evaluation

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{{^usCountry}} According to ESPN, Thurmon was subsequently transported by ambulance to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital for further evaluation, accompanied by his mother. As he was taken off the field, he managed to signal a thumbs-up. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to ESPN, Thurmon was subsequently transported by ambulance to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital for further evaluation, accompanied by his mother. As he was taken off the field, he managed to signal a thumbs-up. {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking to the ACC Network at halftime, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney confirmed that Thurmon was responsive and able to move.

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Sophomore Gavin Blanchard stepped in to replace him at left guard.

Clemson teammates rally around injured lineman

Thurmon suffered the injury after a head-on collision with a Florida State linebacker during a play in the second quarter. Medical staff quickly rushed onto the field to provide assistance as his teammates and coaches looked on with concern.

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Clemson head coachDabo Swinney and offensive line coachMatt Luke were also present as medical personnel attended to the injured lineman.

The incident prompted the entire Clemson bench to move onto the field, with several players taking a knee while watching their teammate receive medical attention.

Also read | R.J. Mosley carted off after frightening collision vs Texas Tech; Arizona WR taken to hospital

Thurmon remained down for several minutes before medical staff brought out a cart to take him off the field. The junior gave a thumbs-up gesture as he was being transported away.

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Details regarding the severity of his injury and his current condition were not immediately available.

Thurmon has previous injury history

Thurmon had previously suffered an injury during Clemson's September 25 matchup against Cal, prompting Blanchard to step in as his replacement. He subsequently missed the October 3 game against Miami before returning to the lineup on October 17 for the contest against Charleston Southern.