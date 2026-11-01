R.J. Mosley carted off after frightening collision vs Texas Tech; Arizona WR taken to hospital
Arizona players and staff gathered around R.J. Mosley as medical personnel secured his injured leg in a cast before loading him onto a cart.
Arizona freshman wide receiver R.J. Mosley apparently suffered a serious knee injury late in the third quarter of Saturday's matchup against No. 13 Texas Tech. He was taken off the field on a medical cart and transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation, ESPN reported.
R.J. Mosley carted off and taken to hospital
The injury occurred during a closely contested matchup with major Big 12 championship implications, as Arizona trailed the Red Raiders 24-23. On third-and-18, Mosley caught a short pass from quarterback Noah Fifita for an eight-yard gain, taking the ball to the Arizona 25-yard line.
However, he was brought down by a forceful tackle from Texas Tech cornerback Amier Boyd. Following the collision, Mosley grabbed his left knee and remained on the field as medical personnel quickly rushed over to provide assistance.
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ESPN withholds Mosley's injury replay
During the ESPN broadcast, commentator Dave Pasch explained that the production team had decided against replaying the catch and subsequent tackle that led to Mosley's injury as footage was unsuitable for broadcast.
Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita was seen praying as medical staff attended to Mosley. His teammates gathered around the injured receiver, while fans applauded as he was taken off the field on a medical cart.
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Mosley hails from Brentwood, California, and was rated a four-star recruit, entering the program as the highest-ranked prospect in Arizona's 2026 recruiting class.
Wildcats WR depth takes hit
The Wildcats were already dealing with a depleted receiving corps before the incident. Top receiver Tré Spivey had been ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a broken foot.
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Giovanni Richardson and Chris Hunter had also missed games due to injuries but were available for the matchup against the Red Raiders.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More