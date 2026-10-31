Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson quietly end 49-year-age-gap romance after nearly a year of dating publicly: Report
Bill Belichick and Jordan Hudson frequently attracted attention because of their nearly five-decade age difference.
Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson have frequently attracted public attention since making their relationship official in 2024. However, their romance may have come to an end despite their continued public appearances together.
Belichick and Hudson are no longer dating
According to a report by TMZ on Friday night, the North Carolina head coach and Hudson quietly ended their relationship last year. However, they have maintained their friendship and professional connections.
"Although, they're no longer dating, we're told they remain "committed to their business partnerships and remain close friends,”" the TMZ report mentioned.
Belichick and Hudson continued public appearances
The reported separation comes as a surprise, considering that Belichick and Hudson have continued appearing together at public events throughout the year. Neither has publicly addressed the reported breakup, and their recent appearances gave little indication that their relationship had changed.
Also read | Bill Belichick fell in love with 49-year-younger Jordon Hudson while signing her college textbook on a flight
Just last week, the 25-year-old was spotted supporting Belichick from the sidelines during North Carolina's home game against Syracuse.
CBS interview controversy brought relationship under spotlight
From high-profile red-carpet appearances to social media posts and college football sidelines, the couple's relationship has remained a subject of discussion. The pair frequently attracted attention because of their nearly five-decade age difference, although both appeared comfortable with the public interest surrounding their romance.
One of the most widely discussed moments involving the couple came in April 2025, when Hudson interrupted Belichick during his CBS "Sunday Morning" interview. The incident occurred after the former New England Patriots coach was asked how he and Hudson first met.
The interruption quickly generated controversy and prompted widespread reactions. The 74-year-old coach subsequently defended Hudson, arguing that the interview had been edited in a way that created a misleading impression of what had happened.
More recently, the couple faced another round of attention following allegations that Hudson was attempting to exert influence over North Carolina's football operations. Belichick dismissed those suggestions as ridiculous during a September interview with the Wall Street Journal.
How Belichick and Hudson's relationship began
As per another TMZ report, Belichick and Hudson first crossed paths during a flight in 2021 before their relationship began in 2022. However, they kept their romance private for another two years before confirming it publicly in 2024.
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Their relationship became public a few months after Belichick parted ways with the New England Patriots. Hudson later accompanied him to his introductory press conference after he was appointed head coach at North Carolina.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More