Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson quietly end 49-year-age-gap romance after nearly a year of dating publicly: Report

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson have frequently attracted public attention since making their relationship official in 2024. However, their romance may have come to an end despite their continued public appearances together. Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson kept their romance private two years before confirming it publicly in 2024. (Getty Images via AFP)

Belichick and Hudson are no longer dating According to a report by TMZ on Friday night, the North Carolina head coach and Hudson quietly ended their relationship last year. However, they have maintained their friendship and professional connections.

"Although, they're no longer dating, we're told they remain "committed to their business partnerships and remain close friends,”" the TMZ report mentioned.

Belichick and Hudson continued public appearances The reported separation comes as a surprise, considering that Belichick and Hudson have continued appearing together at public events throughout the year. Neither has publicly addressed the reported breakup, and their recent appearances gave little indication that their relationship had changed.

Also read | Bill Belichick fell in love with 49-year-younger Jordon Hudson while signing her college textbook on a flight

Just last week, the 25-year-old was spotted supporting Belichick from the sidelines during North Carolina's home game against Syracuse.

CBS interview controversy brought relationship under spotlight From high-profile red-carpet appearances to social media posts and college football sidelines, the couple's relationship has remained a subject of discussion. The pair frequently attracted attention because of their nearly five-decade age difference, although both appeared comfortable with the public interest surrounding their romance.

One of the most widely discussed moments involving the couple came in April 2025, when Hudson interrupted Belichick during his CBS "Sunday Morning" interview. The incident occurred after the former New England Patriots coach was asked how he and Hudson first met.