The Chicago Bears suffered a potential major setback on offense during their Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Detroit Lions, as tight end Colston Loveland was forced to leave the game with an apparent injury.
Loveland initially headed to the medical tent after appearing to get caught in an awkward position during a play.
Loveland carted off the field
He later emerged from the tent but was unable to continue, with medical personnel carting him to the locker room. The tight end appeared visibly emotional as he was carted off the field, with a towel draped over his head.
Although the play appeared to involve his ankle getting rolled up, he was seen holding his knee while being carted off to the locker room.{{/usCountry}}
Although the play appeared to involve his ankle getting rolled up, he was seen holding his knee while being carted off to the locker room.{{/usCountry}}
Also read | Lions DE D.J. Wonnum not playing vs Bears on Thanksgiving Day with back injury
Colston Loveland injury update
The team later confirmed that Loveland would not return to the game due to a knee injury.
“#Bears TE Colston Loveland (Knee) has been ruled Out,” the Bears tweeted on X.
With Loveland sidelined, rookie Sam Roush is expected to take over as Chicago's top tight end. Veteran Cole Kmet is already out for the season after being placed on injured reserve in late October because of a knee injury.
Loveland injured on blocking play
The 22-year-old tight end appeared to pick up the injury on the opening play of Chicago's second offensive possession.
As he attempted to block a Lions defender during D'Andre Swift's short run through the middle, his ankle was caught underneath Swift and Detroit defensive tackle Tyleik Williams.
Also read | JoJo Romero lands $21 million Padres contract after standout postseason run with Brewers
The Bears #84 had also committed a costly turnover earlier in the game, fumbling after hauling in a pass in the red zone and cutting short a Bears possession that had been progressing well.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.