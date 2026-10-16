Dan Orlovsky's brother-in-law Federico Lascano dies unexpectedly; GoFundMe launched to support his family

ESPN football analyst Dan Orlovsky has shared the news of his family’s sudden loss, revealing that his brother-in-law, Federico Lascano, died over the weekend. Lascano’s death has left behind Orlovsky’s sister, Christine Lascano, and their three sons, Brayden, 18, Cameron, 16, and Colton, 11. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Dan Orlovsky shared his brother-in-law Federico Lascano’s sudden death and asked for donations to support his sister and three nephews. (Dan Orlovsky/Instagram)

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Orlovsky, 43, shared the news on Thursday, October 15, and asked people to support his sister and nephews as they deal with the loss. He also shared a GoFundMe fundraiser to help the family manage expenses and plan for the children’s future.

Dan Orlovsky asks for support for sister Christine Lascano and her three sons

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In his message on X, Orlovsky spoke about the pain his sister and nephews are facing after losing Lascano. He also pointed to the financial challenges that can follow the sudden death of a family’s main partner and parent.

“There are no words to describe the heartbreak of losing a husband, a partner, and a father so suddenly,” Orlovsky wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} “In the midst of trying to process this devastating loss, my sister is now facing the overwhelming reality of navigating life as a solo parent and a single-income household, all while helping her boys cope with the loss of their dad.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In the midst of trying to process this devastating loss, my sister is now facing the overwhelming reality of navigating life as a solo parent and a single-income household, all while helping her boys cope with the loss of their dad.” {{/usCountry}}

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The ESPN analyst asked people to donate to the fundraiser or share its link to help the family through the difficult period.

“No family should have to face this kind of heartbreak, and no one should have to worry about how they will manage financially while trying to put the pieces of their lives back together,” he wrote.

“Thank you for showing up for my sister and my nephews when they need it most. Our family is heartbroken, but we are so grateful for the love and support surrounding them during this unimaginable time.”

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Dan Orlovsky’s GoFundMe fundraiser seeks $100,000 for family

Orlovsky shared the fundraiser to help Christine Lascano and her sons cover household expenses and other costs following Federico Lascano’s death. The money is also intended to help with the boys’ future education.

As of Thursday morning, the GoFundMe campaign had raised more than $65,000 toward its $100,000 target, according to the New York Post.

Lascano had been in a relationship with Orlovsky’s sister since their college years. No further details about his death were shared in the announcement.

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Dan Orlovsky’s NFL career before ESPN

Orlovsky played professional football for 12 years after the Detroit Lions selected him in the fifth round of the 2005 NFL Draft. He played for the Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams during his NFL career.

He retired in 2017 and joined ESPN the following year as an analyst covering the NFL and college football.

Orlovsky later signed a multi-year contract extension with ESPN in 2025. He regularly appears on shows including NFL Live, Get Up and First Take.

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