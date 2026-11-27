Running back D'Andre Swift missed most of the third quarter in the Chicago Bears Week 13 NFL game against the Detroit Lions Thursday. Coach Ben Johnson, instead, relied on Kyle Monangai to lead the Bears backfield as Swift remained on the sidelines.

D'Andre Swift of the Chicago Bears runs against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter of the game at Lumen Field on November 02. (Getty Images via AFP) more less

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The 27-year-old then returned at the very end of the third quarter to break free for a 30-yard touchdown that ensured that the Bears went into the fourth quarter just two points behind.

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Swift has been benched twice this season by Ben Johnson following fumbles. Missing most of the third quarter left fans concerned as it would have been the third time in 13 games that D'Andre Swift did not return. But he returned just in time to give the Bears a a crucial TD.

Ahead of the Thanksgiving Day matchup in Detroit, Johnson had said that Swift "just needs to hold on to the ball." "No, he just needs to hold on to the ball and we'll be fine," he said.

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Deep Dive Why did Ben Johnson turn to Kyle Monangai while D'Andre Swift was sidelined? Swift has been benched twice this season following fumbles, and Johnson had stressed before the game that he needed to hold on to the ball. The article does not specify the exact reason for Swift’s third-quarter absence. How did D'Andre Swift perform against the Lions before sitting out most of the third quarter? Swift had six carries for 55 yards and a touchdown. The Bears trailed Detroit 26–24 heading into the fourth quarter. How many fumbles has D'Andre Swift lost this season? Swift lost three fumbles across 10 games in the 2026–27 season, according to the report cited in the article. It described that as his highest total since 2023.

But Swift's struggles continued against the Lions. He recorded six carries for 55 yards with two touchdowns as the Bears went into the fourth quarter trailing the Lions 26-24.

In fact, in the 2026-27 NFL season, D'Andre Swift has lost three fumbles across 10 games, his highest since 2023, ESMN reports. The report notes that D'Andre Swift's fumbles have become more frequent than at any other point in his career.

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Ben Johnson was clear about De'Andre Swift's role

D'Andre Swift missing significant portions of the third quarter came somewhat of a surprise. Ben Johnson had said in the pre-match that he planned to keep the 27-year-old involved. However, the Bears head coach was not particularly happy with Swift on Sunday, even as the Bears managed to hold on to a lead and win against the New Orleans Saints in Week 12.

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"Yeah, it's very uncharacteristic," Johnson said about D'Andre Swift after the Saints game. "There's too many times where the ball is getting away from our body and he knows that. And he takes a lot of pride in it, hence why it's never been an issue over the course of his career."

D'Andre Swift has recorded 168 carries for 627 yards with 10 touchdowns.