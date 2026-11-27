Running back D'Andre Swift missed most of the third quarter in the Chicago Bears Week 13 NFL game against the Detroit Lions Thursday. Coach Ben Johnson, instead, relied on Kyle Monangai to lead the Bears backfield as Swift remained on the sidelines.
The 27-year-old then returned at the very end of the third quarter to break free for a 30-yard touchdown that ensured that the Bears went into the fourth quarter just two points behind.
Swift has been benched twice this season by Ben Johnson following fumbles. Missing most of the third quarter left fans concerned as it would have been the third time in 13 games that D'Andre Swift did not return. But he returned just in time to give the Bears a a crucial TD.
Ahead of the Thanksgiving Day matchup in Detroit, Johnson had said that Swift "just needs to hold on to the ball." "No, he just needs to hold on to the ball and we'll be fine," he said.
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Deep Dive
Why did Ben Johnson turn to Kyle Monangai while D'Andre Swift was sidelined?
How did D'Andre Swift perform against the Lions before sitting out most of the third quarter?
How many fumbles has D'Andre Swift lost this season?
But Swift's struggles continued against the Lions. He recorded six carries for 55 yards with two touchdowns as the Bears went into the fourth quarter trailing the Lions 26-24.
In fact, in the 2026-27 NFL season, D'Andre Swift has lost three fumbles across 10 games, his highest since 2023, ESMN reports. The report notes that D'Andre Swift's fumbles have become more frequent than at any other point in his career.
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Ben Johnson was clear about De'Andre Swift's role
D'Andre Swift missing significant portions of the third quarter came somewhat of a surprise. Ben Johnson had said in the pre-match that he planned to keep the 27-year-old involved. However, the Bears head coach was not particularly happy with Swift on Sunday, even as the Bears managed to hold on to a lead and win against the New Orleans Saints in Week 12.
"Yeah, it's very uncharacteristic," Johnson said about D'Andre Swift after the Saints game. "There's too many times where the ball is getting away from our body and he knows that. And he takes a lot of pride in it, hence why it's never been an issue over the course of his career."
D'Andre Swift has recorded 168 carries for 627 yards with 10 touchdowns.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.