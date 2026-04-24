Draymond Green opens up: 'I thought about quitting' but Steve Kerr relit the fire

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green claimed that head coach Steve Kerr helped him stay committed to the team during a tough 2025–26 season. Green admitted that he thought about quitting. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (AP)

The earlier round was particularly tough for the player as the Warriors’ results failed to match their championship‑level expectations. “When you enter a season with championship ambitions and it unfolds as it has for us, good luck trying to maintain that cohesion,” Green said.

Green's decision of walking away During his end‑of‑season interviews, Green claimed that the season was frustrating and emotionally draining. He also opened up about the pressure faced. He also spoke about losses that made him question his motivation for the game. “There were several times this year where I thought about quitting,” he recalled. “Sometimes you just feel like, maybe this isn’t worth it anymore.”

Kerr's motivation for Green Green had credited Kerr for influencing his decision. “Each time, he’d just say the right thing, relight that fire and make you want to push forward,” Green said. He remembered one specific line that Kerr said to him, “You’re a winner. That’s what you are. Don’t forget it.” For Green, the sentence stayed with him and held him during the rough patches of the season.

Green also spoke about his long history with the franchise, saying, “I don’t want to be anywhere but here.” He added, “I’m built for this. I’m built for Golden State. That’s where I want to end up.” His average scores for the year had been around 8.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists on 41.8 percent shooting. He is speculated to exercise the player option on his four-year, $100 million contract for the 2026-27 campaign.

Green’s connection to the Warriors is an old one. He has spent his entire NBA career with Golden State after being drafted by the team in 2012. Over the years, Green has helped the Warriors win multiple championships and earn a reputation as one of the league’s most intense and vocal leaders. Steve Kerr, the Warriors’ head coach, is a former NBA champion and longtime television analyst who took over Golden State in 2014. He built a high‑octane, pass‑heavy offense for the team.