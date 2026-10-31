Ex-49ers player Joseph Williams arrested after foot Chase in West Hollywood, faces multiple charges

A former NFL running back found himself on the wrong side of the law after allegedly leading Los Angeles County deputies on a foot chase through the streets of West Hollywood.

Joseph Williams, 33, who earlier played for the San Francisco 49ers, was arrested Wednesday. (Unsplash)

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Joseph Williams, 33, who earlier played for the San Francisco 49ers, was arrested Wednesday after allegedly fleeing from deputies during a traffic-related encounter, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies discover outstanding felony warrant

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The incident reportedly began around 4 p.m. near the intersection of La Brea and Fountain avenues. Deputies initially approached Williams in connection with a possible speeding violation but allowed him to leave with a verbal warning.

However, authorities later discovered that Williams had an active felony warrant for allegedly receiving stolen property.

When deputies encountered him again and attempted to stop him, Williams allegedly ran away, triggering a foot pursuit through West Hollywood.

Los Angeles police catches up with Joseph Williams

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{{^usCountry}} The chase eventually came to an end on Formosa Avenue near Romaine Street, where deputies managed to catch Williams and take him into custody. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chase eventually came to an end on Formosa Avenue near Romaine Street, where deputies managed to catch Williams and take him into custody. {{/usCountry}}

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Following his arrest, Williams faced allegations of receiving stolen property, resisting or obstructing a law enforcement officer, vandalism, trespassing, and violating the conditions of his probation or supervised release.

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$50,000 bail set for Joseph Williams following arrest

Williams is currently being held in connection with the outstanding felony warrant, with bail set at $50,000.

He was booked into the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's West Hollywood Station. His next court appearance is scheduled for November 2 at the LAX Superior Courthouse.

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The case remains subject to further court proceedings.

In the 2017 NFL Draft, the 49ers chose Williams in the fourth round after he played at the University of Utah. Over two seasons, he participated in 19 games before being released by the team in 2018 due to injuries.