Jahmyr Gibbs produced 218 total yards and two touchdowns as the Detroit Lions dominated Tampa Bay 24-9 on Monday, preventing the Buccaneers from matching the NFL's best record. Gibbs powers Lions over Bucs in NFL showdown

Gibbs ran 17 times for 136 yards and two touchdowns as well as catching three passes for 82 yards to power the Lions' attack while Jared Goff completed 20-of-29 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown.

The Lions improved to 5-2 while the NFC South division-leading Bucs fell to 5-2, missing the chance to equal the Indianapolis Colts for the NFL's best record.

Detroit defenders dominated Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield, who completed 28-of-50 passes for 228 yards and a touchdown with an interception.

The Lions seized a 7-0 lead only 3:01 into the game as Amon-Ra St. Brown caught a 27-yard touchdown pass from Goff.

St. Brown, upset about a dropped fourth-down pass in last week's loss to Kansas City, caught six passes overall for 86 yards.

Gibbs raced 78 yards for a touchdown as Detroit took a 14-0 lead with 5:51 remaining in the second quarter.

Each team had two first-half turnovers, the last a Jamel Dean interception of Goff that set up Chase McLaughlin's 53-yard field goal to pull the Bucs within 14-3 at halftime.

Detroit delivered 275 total yards in the first half to only 58 for Tampa Bay, which lost receiver Mike Evans to a concussion and shoulder injury in the second quarter.

The Buccaneers began the third quarter with an 11-play, 67-yard touchdown drive capped when Tez Johnson took a screen pass from Mayfield and ran 22 yards into the end zone, although a failed conversion pass kept the Lions ahead 14-9.

Gibbs answered for Detroit by gaining 56 of the Lions' 73 yards on the next drive, which he ended with a five-yard touchdown run to stretch the hosts' advantage.

Detroit's Jake Bates banked in a 58-yard field goal off the right upright to boost the lead to 24-9 with 10:18 remaining.

The Bucs answered with an 18-play, 59-yard drive over 5:54 but the Lions stiffened defensively to stop them 12 yards shy of the end zone.

In a later game, the Seattle Seahawks can join the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco atop the NFC West division with a home victory over Houston .

