Hunter Henry injury update: Patriots rule TE out vs Dolphins as Mike Vrabel's roster concerns grow

New England Patriots suffered another injury setback on Sunday, with their growing list of unavailable offensive players taking another hit.

Patriots eventually ruled Hunter Henry out in the middle of the 4th quarter. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Tight end Hunter Henry picked up a foot injury in the second quarter of the Patriots' game against the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. He briefly stopped at the medical tent on the sideline for evaluation before heading back to the locker room.

Hunter Henry injury update

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The Patriots initially designated Henry as questionable to return, and the tight end was seen back on the sideline twice, first late in the second quarter and then early in the third.

“Injury Update: TE Hunter Henry has a foot injury and is questionable to return.” the Patriots confirmed on X initially.

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However, he headed back to the locker room without returning to action, with the Patriots eventually ruling him out for the rest of the game in the middle of the fourth quarter.

“Henry has been downgraded to out for the remainder of today's game,” the team posted later.

Henry's exit limits options for Drake Maye

Following Henry's departure in the first half, quarterback Drake Maye was left with just seven available options among the Patriots' wide receivers and tight ends: DeMario Douglas, Efton Chism III, Kyle Williams, Ryan Miller, Eli Raridon, Tanner Arkin and Cameron Latu.

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Henry, who ranks behind only Mike Onwenu in terms of tenure with New England, was the team's leading receiver heading into Week 8, with 26 catches, 296 receiving yards and an 83.9% catch rate.

The 31-year-old had gone a perfect seven-for-seven on targets for 71 yards in the Patriots' Week 7 defeat to the Chicago Bears. Henry also started Sunday's game against Miami productively, recording three receptions for 30 yards on his first three targets before his injury forced him out of action.

Patriots injury list grows

Henry's absence dealt another setback to an already depleted Patriots offense, with the team captain serving as one of Drake Maye's most reliable targets.

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New England was already missing several key contributors for Sunday's contest, including wide receivers A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs and Mack Hollins, running back TreVeyon Henderson, and starting offensive linemen Mike Onwenu and Alijah Vera-Tucker, all of whom were ruled out due to injuries.