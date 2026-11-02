Jack Campbell injury update: Video shows scary collision as Lions linebacker is stretchered off vs Vikings
Jack Campbell remained motionless on the field while medical staff attended to him before carefully securing him to a stretcher.
A frightening scene unfolded during Sunday's NFL matchup between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings when linebacker Jack Campbell suffered an injury while attempting to bring down Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson.
Jack Campbell stretchered off vs Vikings
Campbell remained unresponsive on the field while medical staff attended to him before carefully securing him to a stretcher and transporting him away in an injury cart.
The incident prompted visible concern across both teams, with players gathering around 26-year-old linebacker as he received medical attention.
Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was also seen in tears while watching his teammate being attended to.
Campbell injury update
Although the exact nature of the injury was initially unclear, the Lions later confirmed that Campbell was being transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation of a suspected neck injury.
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Jack Campbell is being transported to a local hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury," the Lions announced in a post on X.
How did Campbell get injured?
The injury occurred during a passing play intended for Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson, as Campbell attempted to bring him down by wrapping up his legs.
Following the tackle, the Lions linebacker remained motionless on the turf, prompting an extended stoppage. Approximately 10 minutes passed between the play being halted and the game resuming.
Campbell's NFL journey so far
Campbell had maintained an impressive record of availability throughout his first three-plus NFL seasons, missing no games since entering the league.
He featured in all 17 games as a rookie before starting every contest in both the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Through six games this year, he had registered a team-leading 54 tackles, holding a 13-tackle advantage over the next Lions defender.
His previous campaign was particularly productive, earning him first-team All-Pro recognition after finishing with 176 tackles, the second-highest total across the NFL.
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The Lions selected Campbell in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft following his standout career at Iowa. He entered the professional ranks after winning both Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and Big Ten Linebacker of the Year honors in 2022.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More