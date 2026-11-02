Jack Campbell injury update: Video shows scary collision as Lions linebacker is stretchered off vs Vikings

The incident prompted visible concern across both teams, with players gathering around 26-year-old linebacker as he received medical attention.

Campbell remained unresponsive on the field while medical staff attended to him before carefully securing him to a stretcher and transporting him away in an injury cart.

A frightening scene unfolded during Sunday's NFL matchup between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings when linebacker Jack Campbell suffered an injury while attempting to bring down Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson.

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was also seen in tears while watching his teammate being attended to.

Campbell injury update Although the exact nature of the injury was initially unclear, the Lions later confirmed that Campbell was being transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation of a suspected neck injury.

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Jack Campbell is being transported to a local hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury," the Lions announced in a post on X.

How did Campbell get injured? The injury occurred during a passing play intended for Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson, as Campbell attempted to bring him down by wrapping up his legs.

Following the tackle, the Lions linebacker remained motionless on the turf, prompting an extended stoppage. Approximately 10 minutes passed between the play being halted and the game resuming.

Campbell's NFL journey so far Campbell had maintained an impressive record of availability throughout his first three-plus NFL seasons, missing no games since entering the league.

He featured in all 17 games as a rookie before starting every contest in both the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Through six games this year, he had registered a team-leading 54 tackles, holding a 13-tackle advantage over the next Lions defender.

His previous campaign was particularly productive, earning him first-team All-Pro recognition after finishing with 176 tackles, the second-highest total across the NFL.

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The Lions selected Campbell in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft following his standout career at Iowa. He entered the professional ranks after winning both Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and Big Ten Linebacker of the Year honors in 2022.