Former LSU basketball coach Dale Brown, who passed away on Friday, October 23, at the age of 90, left a lasting mark on the program during his tenure.

Dale Brown first crossed paths with Shaquille O’Neal in 1984. (AP Photo)

The winningest coach in LSU history, Brown guided the Tigers to two Final Four appearances and coached several notable players, including Shaquille O’Neal and Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf.

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One memorable part of Brown’s legacy at LSU was discovering O’Neal at a young age.

What began as a young teenager seeking guidance on basketball far from Baton Rouge eventually grew into a lifelong friendship between O’Neal and Brown that spanned more than four decades.

How Dale Brown first met Shaquille O’Neal

Brown first crossed paths with O’Neal in 1984 while running a basketball clinic at a military base in West Germany. At just 13 years old, O’Neal was already 6 feet, 9 inches tall when he approached the LSU coach for guidance on developing his game.

Impressed by the teenager’s stature, Brown initially assumed he was a soldier and asked how long he had served in the Army. O’Neal’s response that he was only 13 surprised Brown, who quickly recognized the young player’s potential.

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{{^usCountry}} At 13, the little Shaq was still unsure of his basketball abilities. In a 2015 interview with Esquire, he recalled how Dale Brown began writing to him and sending him basketball drills following their first meeting. Letters helped build a lasting bond {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At 13, the little Shaq was still unsure of his basketball abilities. In a 2015 interview with Esquire, he recalled how Dale Brown began writing to him and sending him basketball drills following their first meeting. Letters helped build a lasting bond {{/usCountry}}

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The two stayed in touch through letters as O’Neal emerged as one of the country’s top high school basketball prospects. Brown eventually brought him to LSU, where he played from 1989 to 1992.

O’Neal finished his college career with 412 blocked shots, setting an all-time Southeastern Conference (SEC) record. In 1991, he also became the first player in SEC history to lead the conference in scoring, rebounding, field-goal percentage and blocked shots in a single season under Brown.

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LSU noted that Brown and O’Neal stayed in touch regularly over the years, exchanging letters and emails for decades.

A friendship that lasted beyond basketball

Brown remained a part of the former LSU star’s life as he established himself in the NBA. When O’Neal captured his first NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2000, Brown was present to share in the celebration.

That year, O’Neal also returned to LSU to finish his college degree, keeping a promise he had made to his family and Brown when he left the university in 1992.

O’Neal’s heartfelt tribute to his former coach

O’Neal expressed his appreciation for Brown’s influence in a 1999 letter congratulating him on his induction into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.

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“You are the only college coach I ever had, and the only one I ever wanted,” O’Neal wrote in the letter, which LSU Athletics later published. “Away from the court he’s a father figure, leader, and a motivator,” O’Neal told Esquire in a 2015 interview.

Brown received one final coaching honor

In the days leading up to Brown’s death, O’Neal joined in recognizing another significant milestone in his former coach’s life. LSU revealed on October 21 that Brown would receive the 2027 John R. Wooden Legends of Coaching Award, recognizing his contributions to the sport.

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O’Neal marked the occasion with a special video message, offering congratulations and reflecting on how deeply Brown had shaped his life and professional journey. The former LSU coach was due to receive the honor in April 2027.