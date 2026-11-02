'Is Ashton Jeanty injured?' Fantasy managers concerned by Raiders RB's slow start against Jets

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty had a quiet start in Sunday's Week 8 game against the New York Jets. He recorded no carries in the first quarter. Mike Washington Jr. handled the early rushing duties, leaving Jeanty with little involvement.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) pictured. (AP Photo/John Locher)

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Jeanty's slow start comes amid a difficult 2026 season. Through seven games, he has recorded 328 rushing yards on 106 carries, averaging 3.1 yards per attempt, with just one rushing touchdown. He has also rushed for fewer than 30 yards in several recent games.

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His limited role against the Jets left fans and fantasy football managers frustrated, with some even questioning whether he was injured.

One person wrote, “Should we be concerned that Ashton Jeanty has 0 touches today?”

Another added, “Anyone want to tell me what’s going on with Ashton Jeanty?”

A third fan commented, “Shoulda traded Ashton Jeanty I didn’t know his team hates him.”

One more person wrote, “Ashton Jeanty is really about to put up 0.0 points in the first half. What a brutal fantasy player to have.”

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{{^usCountry}} Another added, "Is Ashton Jeanty injured by any chance?" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another added, "Is Ashton Jeanty injured by any chance?" {{/usCountry}}

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