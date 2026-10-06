Is Joe Mixon healthy? NFL insider reveals latest Seahawks RB roster status after workout

The Seattle Seahawks are bringing in veteran running back Joe Mixon shortly after placing 2026 first-round selection Jadarian Price on injured reserve.

Joe Mixon worked out at Seattle's facility on Monday.

Mixon worked out at Seattle's facility on Monday, and NFL insider Mike Garafolo reported that the 30-year-old was the latest addition to the team's running back group.

Is Joe Mixon fit to start?

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However, Mixon's arrival comes with an important caveat. NFL insider Adam Schefter later reported that Seattle intends to initially place him on the practice squad rather than add him directly to the 53-man roster.

"Seattle’s plan is to sign Joe Mixon to its practice squad when he completes his medical exam, which he still is doing, per sources," Schefter tweeted.

The decision to have Mixon undergo a medical exam before joining the practice squad could raise questions about his current physical condition, particularly after spending the entire 2025 season away from the NFL.

Mixon is attempting to make his return to the league after sitting out the 2025 campaign because of a lingering foot injury. The issue kept him off the field for the entire season and reportedly became serious enough that he told some of his former teammates that his NFL career could be over.

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The veteran running back spent the previous two seasons with the Houston Texans. Although there was no official disclosure detailing the exact nature of the foot problem that sidelined him, Mixon had been highly productive before his absence.

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In 2024, he started 14 games for Houston and produced 1,016 rushing yards at 4.1 yards per carry. He also contributed 309 receiving yards during what was a Pro Bowl season.

Seattle's decision to start Mixon on the practice squad could therefore give the team an opportunity to evaluate how effectively he has recovered and whether he can return to his previous level of production.

Mixon's proven NFL production

Before his year away from football, Mixon had established himself as one of the league's most productive veteran running backs. He has surpassed 1,000 rushing yards in five of his eight NFL seasons.

His best rushing campaign came in 2021, when he recorded a career-high 1,205 yards. The longtime Cincinnati Bengal then continued his career with Houston before his foot injury ultimately forced him to miss the 2025 season.

Seahawks need running back depth

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Mixon is expected to begin his Seattle tenure on the practice squad, but he could potentially make his way onto the active roster and contribute on game day relatively soon.

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The Seahawks currently have Emanuel Wilson and George Holani available in the backfield, while Price is sidelined after being placed on injured reserve. Zach Charbonnet is also unavailable as he continues his recovery from an ACL injury.

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With Seattle's running back depth taking a hit, Mixon gives the team an experienced option to evaluate while it deals with its current shortage at the position.