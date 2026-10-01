Is Tyreek Hill really returning to the NFL? Latest post sparks Chiefs comeback buzz, here’s what we know

Tyreek Hill has once again sparked speculation about a potential NFL comeback, with the veteran wide receiver dropping another hint about his plans following his serious knee injury.

Tyreek Hill has continued to be connected with a possible reunion with the Kansas City Chiefs. (Getty Images via AFP)

The 32-year-old wide receiver has continued to be connected with a possible reunion with the Kansas City Chiefs since the Miami Dolphins released him in February. Hill visited Kansas City soon after becoming a free agent, but the trip did not lead to a deal as he remained focused on recovering from the ACL injury he sustained against the New York Jets in Week 4.

Will Tyreek Hill join the Chiefs?

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Hill’s recent posts on social media have now added more fuel to the comeback rumors. On Wednesday, he wrote that he was “ready for some cold weather,” leading to fresh speculation that the veteran receiver could be preparing for a return to the Chiefs.

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{{^usCountry}} The message came shortly after Hill wrote on Monday that it was “almost time to get off the couch and go to work,” further fueling talk that his comeback could be approaching. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The message came shortly after Hill wrote on Monday that it was “almost time to get off the couch and go to work,” further fueling talk that his comeback could be approaching. {{/usCountry}}

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The Chiefs continue to be viewed as a natural fit for Hill given his history with the franchise. He is familiar with Kansas City’s offensive system and coaching setup, and a potential return would also allow him to reconnect with his former quarterback.

Still, Hill’s “cold weather” comment should not be taken as a direct indication that he is headed back to Kansas City. The Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens are among the other cold-weather teams that could potentially enter the picture if they pursue the veteran wide receiver.

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For now, there is no confirmation that Hill has chosen a destination, but his latest comments have once again put the Chiefs among the teams being discussed.

Hill’s post sparks fan frenzy

Hill’s latest message quickly triggered a wave of reactions from fans, with supporters suggesting several potential destinations for the six-time All-Pro.

One fan wrote, "He’s wants a Super Bowl. He’s thinking Buffalo! break the curse! Live the rest of your life as a legend."

Another user referenced the recent injury situation in Green Bay and wrote, "Jayden Reed is out, welcome to Green Bay bro"

A fan urged Hill to head to Chicago and tweeted, "Team up with Caleb and bring a trophy to Chicago. You’ll be legendary to the city"

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Another X account shared a Jalen Hurts clip while making a pitch for Philadelphia, tweeting, "Come play with the Best Qb and Team in the League"

When could Hill return?

Hill’s recent activity on social media has continued to fuel speculation that he is preparing to make his NFL comeback during the 2026 season. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, previously suggested that a return in late October could be a realistic possibility for the veteran receiver.

If that timeline holds, Hill could be in position to rejoin an NFL roster later in the season. However, his recovery progress and the team he ultimately chooses will play a key role in determining when and where he returns to action.

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