Isaac Wilson: Age, height, high school and college stats, parents, and more on Colorado QB

The Colorado Buffaloes made a change at quarterback ahead of Saturday’s matchup against No. 12 Texas Tech, with transfer quarterback Isaac Wilson taking over as the starter in place of freshman Julian Lewis.

Isaac Wilson grew up in Draper, Utah, as part of a family with deep ties to the state’s athletic community. (Instagram @isaackawika)

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The move comes after Colorado’s offensive struggles and puts the spotlight on Wilson as he prepares to take charge of the Buffaloes’ offense. With the junior quarterback now stepping into the starting role, here is a closer look at his personal background, family, high school career and college statistics.

Isaac Wilson’s parents

Isaac Wilson grew up in Draper, Utah, as part of a family with deep ties to the state’s athletic community. He is 20 years old and nearing his 21st birthday. The junior quarterback, who graduated high school in 2024, stands 6 feet tall.

His parents are Mike and Lisa Wilson, with his father having played defensive tackle at the University of Utah during the 1990s. His mother, Lisa, has built a notable presence as a social media influencer.

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The family also has a connection to prominent businessman David Neeleman, the billionaire entrepreneur who founded JetBlue and Azul Airlines.

Brother of Orleans Saints QB Zach Wilson

Isaac is the younger brother of NFL quarterback Zach Wilson, who plays for the New Orleans Saints. He is one of six siblings, with three brothers — Zach, Josh and Micah — and two sisters, Whitney and Sophie. Josh and Micah both played linebacker at BYU.

High school stats and achievements

Isaac Wilson emerged as one of Utah’s top high school quarterbacks during his time at Corner Canyon High School in Draper. Across 41 varsity games, he threw for 8,757 yards and 94 touchdowns with 27 interceptions, while adding 2,068 rushing yards and 18 scores.

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His 2023 senior campaign was particularly memorable. Wilson guided Corner Canyon to a 13-1 record and the Class 6A state championship, producing 443 total yards and five touchdowns in the title game alone. He finished the season with a state-record 5,901 total yards — 4,595 through the air and 1,304 on the ground — along with 62 touchdowns.

His performances earned him the 2023 Gatorade Utah Football Player of the Year, Deseret News Mr. Football and MaxPreps Utah Player of the Year honors, establishing Wilson as one of Utah’s standout high school quarterbacks.

Wilson’s college football career

A Utah native, Isaac Wilson began his college career with the Utah Utes in 2024, seeing action as a true freshman. He appeared in 10 games and started seven, making program history by becoming the first true freshman at Utah to defeat an AP-ranked team when the Utes upset No. 14 Oklahoma State.

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Across his time in Salt Lake City, Wilson completed 127 of 225 passes for 1,510 yards, 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He transferred to Colorado in January 2026 and gradually worked his way into the offense through relief appearances, eventually earning the opportunity to take over as the Buffaloes’ starter.