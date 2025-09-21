Jayden Daniels injury update: When will Commanders QB return after missing Raiders game? Verdict out

Jayden Daniels, the Washington Commanders QB, missed the NFL game against Las Vegas Raiders on September 21. The 24-year-old has been sidelined with an injury which he suffered in the Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers. Jayden Daniels picked up a knee sprain against the Green Bay Packers.(Getty Images via AFP)

Daniels picked up a knee sprain and did not practice all week, before he was ruled out of the team on Friday. Commanders, instead, went with Marcus Mariota. However, fans are wondering when Daniels will make his back to the game.

Jayden Daniels injury update

Daniels suffered a knee sprain, which The Athletic's Dianna Russini said was better than picking up a MCL sprain, which would have put the QB out of action for several weeks.

Given that he avoided a more serious injury, Daniels could be returning for the Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons. However, there is a good chance that the Commanders might take it slow with their star QB and ease him back into the action.

Thus, while there is a likelihood of Daniels making a return next week, nothing has been officially announced yet.

Raiders defender Maxx Crosby spoke about facing Mariota instead of Daniels. Ahead of the game, he'd said “It’s not going to be exactly the same. But they’re both really big, dual-threat guys that can make big plays. And you have to be ready for whoever that is going to be. We’re preparing as if Jayden’s going to play. And then we’ll see what happens. But we’ll be ready for both.”

Meanwhile, Terry McLaurin of Commanders spoke about playing alongside Mariota, saying “With his — not just his maturity, but his — veteran savvy, he brings a calm to our offense that I just feel really stands out. … His ability to get us in the right situations and plays. But at the end of the day, we know he’s a competitor, and if any of us are in that situation, we want to be out here and help the team and be able to play.”

(With AP inputs)